"She hates watching baseball with me" - Padres’ Jackson Merrill reveals girlfriend's hilarious reaction to his intense game-watching habits

Outfield star Jackson Merrill made his triumphant return to the field on Sunday as the his Padres welcomed the Royals in the series-closer of their three-game series. Merrill has been sidelined since June 14 after suffering a concussion in their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In an interview with The San Diego Union-Tribune, the 22-year-old star disclosed his experiences while recovering from the freak injury that he incurred. Jackson Merrill started off by describing the humorous reactions that his girlfriend expressed when they were watching baseball games on the television set.

“She hates watching baseball with me," said Merrill. “Like, it’s so much easier to watch a baseball game on TV and know what’s going to happen. Like, what pitch is coming. It’s easier to read … but I’m sitting there and she’s just like, ‘Stop it, stop it; you’re stressing me out.’ “That’s just how I am. I’m wired that way," he added.

After sharing his experiences with his girlfriend, the Padres star went on a more serious note and addressed the process and routine he underwent as he was recovering. He particularly noted that things were kind of lagging in the road back to recover but progressively got better.

“It was a slow week overall. It started slow and got progressively better. But I think after the team came back and I spent a day around people, it got me more in the mindset and mood to get going. Just kind of just being chill all week, it’s not good for me. I like to be active all the time. So slow was tough, but I’m back and ready to go and good energy all around.”

Jackson Merrill robbed of a home run by highly-touted Royals prospect

At the conclusion of Jackson Merrill's highly-anticipated return, he recorded a hit and a run scored as he returned from a concussion that has kept him out for more than a week.

However, what's not lost to translation is that the outfielder could have gotten more — if not for the heroics of Royals' highly-touted prospect Jac Caglianone.

On the bottom the eighth inning and a runner at first base, the Padres star smashed the ball to deep right field at Petco Park. However, Caglianone made a spectacular grab that denied the returning star from tallying a go-ahead two-run home run. The robbery was so admirable that even Jackson Merrill himself tipped his helmet to the rookie.

The Padres would have the last laugh, though, as they won on a walk-off fielder's choice and ultimately clinched a close series against the Royals.

