"She looks really uncomfortable!" - Fans confused by Cal Raleigh's mystery guest making 'awkward' appearance at All-Star game

Cal Raleigh and his mystery guest raised eyebrows with their appearance on the red carpet ahead of Tuesday night’s All-Star game. While fans were stoked to see their favorite players dressed up with their significant others, Raleigh and his plus one became a topic of discussion.

Seattle Mariners star Cal Raleigh wore a navy suit and black sunglasses. When asked, he named Freddie Freeman as his fashion stylist and mentor. However, questions arose owing to his partner's uncomfortable entry at the event.

One X user (formerly known as Twitter) sympathised with the lady, writing:

“Cal has never loved the spotlight, but he’s learned to get comfortable with it. Can’t help but feel for his girl here. She looks really uncomfortable! Hopefully she’s enjoying the game somewhere comfortable, away from the cameras now!"

"Don't think that I have ever seen a woman less comfortable walking the red carpet," a user wrote.

“Poor lady looks like she does not want to be there.. man that was so awkward…” another X user pointed out.

“1st time in heels ma'am?” one more added.

“Why do they look so awkward?” an X user questioned curiously.

“I don’t think his date is enjoying this,” another said.

While some fans trolled Raleigh's guest, others felt it could be due to nervousness, while others questioned her comfort level in the spotlight.

Aaron Judge heaps high praise on Cal Raleigh following Home Run Derby win

Cal Raleigh and Aaron Judge [Source: Imagn]

While the New York Yankees captain, Aaron Judge, did not participate in the Home Run Derby this year, he praised his AL MVP rival, Cal Raleigh, following his win. He said it’s “fun to watch” the Mariners’ catcher record an unreal outing every day this season.

“He's managing two swings being a switch-hitter. He's managing a pitching staff — one of the best … in the AL — to do all that and continue to go out there and post every day, put up the numbers, hit the homers, it's fun to watch.”

When asked what Judge’s thoughts were on the AL MVP discussions, No.99 said it’s not his job. He is focused on the second half of the regular season and their drive to win the World Series.

