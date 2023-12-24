"She’s the real reason he’s a Dodger" "Tops any gift Joe ever got her" - MLB fans stunned as Shohei Ohtani gifts brand new Porsche to Joe Kelly's wife

If there's anyone Dodgers fans can thank for the signing of Shohei Ohtani, it has to be pitcher Joe Kelly and his wife Ashley Kelly. Fans recognised the efforts the couple put in while Ohtani's sweepstakes were on and it has now been recognised by the Japanese sensation himself.

Shohei Ohtani signed a ten-year $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Almost everyone in the organisation tried their hand in luring the generational player, who in hindsight had already made up his mind about not wanting to change his residence, moving from Anaheim as part of the Angels to the other part of the city.

The 'Ohtake17' campaign that was one such effort that was led by pitcher Joe Kelly's wife, Ashely Kelly. She made a number of videos on her Instagram playfully trying to grab Ohtani's attention. As before Ohtani, Kelly was the one donning the #17 jersey, In one video, Ashley brought out all her husband's merchandise and wrote Ohtani's name over it. She also went to the extent of playfully renaming their son from 'Kai' to 'Sho Kai'.

All these efforts might have finally come to the two-way sensation's notice as he personally gifted Ashley a Porsche. In an Instagram story, Ashely could be seen opening her front door to a car waiting in her driveway.

Fans were thrilled as they took to X, formerly Twitter, to celebrate the occasion.

"Tops any gift Joe ever got her," one fan wrote.

"She’s the real reason he’s a dodger," another wrote.

Here are a few other reactions:

Joe Kelly gave up the #17 for Shohei Ohtani

Before Shohei Ohtani was signed by the Dodgers, the organisation extended Joe Kelly's contract by a year. A fan favourite like Joe Kelly had to adjust as the club reportedly asked him to take up a new number for the 2024 season.

The relief pitcher initially had playfully mentioned he would be willing to share the #17 with Shohei before changing to the #99. Both are expected to be important pieces in the Dodgers roster for the following season.

