“She’s been on a world tour since A-Rod came out” - Southern Charm actress lashes out at celebrity hairstylist for her behavior following rumors of her fling with Alex Rodriguez

Following allegations of celebrity hairstylist Madison LeCroy's relationship with former MLB star Alex Rodriguez, "Southern Charm" actress Kathryn Dennis took a dig at LeCroy.

Alex Rodriguez and Madison LeCroy were all over the news in February 2021. It all started after Craig Conover revealed shocking details about an alleged hush-hush affair between Alex and Madison at the "Southern Charm" season seven reunion.

Back then, A-Rod was engaged to "I'm Into You" singer Jennifer Lopez, and Madison was in a relationship with Austen Kroll.

Craig claimed:

"You were flying around the country sleeping with men, married men, ex-MLB players. That's what you were doing during quarantine. You know why Austen was at my house? Cause you weren't talking to him! You flew to Miami to f--- an ex-MLB player."

Immediately, Madison shut down Craig's claims and said:

"Put me on a lie detector test. I never flew to Miami. Where's the record of that? That's fake."

However, LeCroy didn't shy away from revealing that A-Rod did DM her. She said they never met each other in person, though.

"He contacted me and, yes, we DM'd, but other than that, there was nothing. I've never physically seen him, touched him …"

Craig also went on to reveal that Madison used to FaceTime Alex.

To which LecRoy stood up for herself:

"I am not a f------ liar, and I will stand up for that. I'm sorry, I'm not lying."

Referring to this controversial episode, "Southern Charm" actress Kathryn Dennis passed a remark on the chat show, "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen."

Dennis said:

"She’s been on a world tour [of shade] since [the affair rumors with] A-Rod came out."

Kathryn Dennis' sarcastic comment about Alex Rodriguez and Madison LeCroy followed Olivia Flowers' quip about Madison's "shade tour."

Olivia is a new face who was featured in "Southern Charm" season 8. She is also currently seeing LeCroy's ex, Austen Kroll.

Madison felt she was super nice to Olivia until Flowers called her a "homegirl." In response, LeCroy referred to Olivia as "homely."

Madison added that the verbal sparring would continue until Olivia stops it from her side.

Representative of Alex Rodriguez shut down the A-Rod- LeCroy affair claims

A-Rod attended Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs.

After Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez split in April 2021, a representative for A-Rod addressed the Rodriguez-LeCroy rumors and told "US Weekly":

"The duo never met in person. I'm not sure who’s looking to benefit from these types of rumors and false stories.”

Jennifer Lopez went on to revive her romance with Ben Affleck, and Alex Rodriguez started dating fitness influencer, Kathryn Padgett. Madison got engaged to Brett Randle in October 2021.

