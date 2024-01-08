"She took the NFL, now she's out for MLB" - Baseball fans react to Freddie Freeman's casual photobomb of Taylor Swift at Golden Globes

Depending on who you ask, Freddie Freeman and Taylor Swift could both be described as top entertainers of 2023. However, few expected to ever see the LA Dodgers first baseman and the international music icon in the same photo.

In the wake of the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 8, a photo emerged of Freeman "photobombing" a picture of Taylor Swift. Swift, 34, was in attendance for a nomination of Cinematic and Box Office Achievement on account of her extremely successful Eras tour.

"Freddie Freeman stuns in new photo" - MLB

After the picture was shared by MLB, fans immediately began to weigh in. The comments were mostly light-hearted, and ranged from teasing the Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman to jokes about the team's recent payroll moves.

Although both are in committed relationships, some hinted at a possible romantic fling between Swift and Freeman. However, Swift has been in a relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce since earlier this year, while Freddie Freeman has three children with his wife, Chelsea.

A longtime member of the Atlanta Braves, Freeman came to the Dodgers ahead of the 2022 season by virtue of a six-year, $162 million contract. The move came after Freeman won the World Series with the Braves in 2021. However, citing disagreements with management as well as GM Alex Anthopoulos, the then-32 year old decided to move on.

After leading the NL in on-base percentage in his first year with LA, 2023 saw Freeman hit .331/.410/.567 with 29 home runs, 102 RBIs, and a league-leading 59 doubles. Next season, Freeman and his existing teammates will welcome the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and others.

Freddie Freeman has shown that he is a hot name in Los Angeles

Normally, the Golden Globes are reserved for those who have made various strides in the media realm. However, in case you have not noticed, it is very fashionable to be playing for the Dodgers at the moment.

With some very high-profile acquisitions already this offseason, the fuss made over Freeman in the background is a sign of the times. As one of the most beloved players in baseball, not just on his team, Freeman is a man that everybody wants to be able to spend some time around. During the Golden Globes, one of those individuals turned out to be one of the most famous women in history.

