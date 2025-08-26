Shea Langeliers' wife, Raegan, drops  2-word message after celebrating Athletics star's home grand slam with hilarious turkey dance in the stands

On Monday night, in the seventh inning, Shea Langeliers hit his second career grand slam against the Detroit Tigers as the Athletics won 11-8 , Langeliers' wife, Raegan, shared his grand slam on social media story and reshared a clip from the Athletics' account.The post had a series of images from the game. The first image featured Langeliers and Jacob Wilson seen in an energetic roar. The second showed a clip of Shea Langeliers' powerful hit against Detroit ace Tarik Skubal, who gave up the first grand slam of his career. The third frame featured Langeliers in mid-swing action. The last image showed a clip of teammates high-fiving Langeliers, Harris, Hernaiz and other team staff.&quot;SHE4,&quot; Raegan wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReagan reshared the clip on her story with the caption&quot;Grand slam.&quot;Shea Langeliers' wife Raegan drops 2-word message after celebrating Athletics star's home grand slam on her social media account.(Via Instagram)Reagan also shared a story where she did a turkey dance in the box seat at Sutter Health Park. She wore a cream cropped hoodie with high-waisted gingham striped pants and completed her look with a neat bun. She shared three silly face emojis in her story.Shea Langeliers' wife, Raegan, hilarious turkey dance in the stands, posted a clip on her social media. (Via Instagram)Shea Langeliers' wife, Reagan, writes a heartfelt postOn Aug. 20, Shea Langeliers hit his 27th home run against the Minnesota Twins as the Athletics sealed a tough 6-3 win at Globe Life Field.Shea Langeliers’ wife, Reagan, shared a series of images on social media. The first post was a post-game one, where Langeliers was dressed in the Athletics uniform while Reagan wore a black sleeveless crop top with high-waisted ripped denim. She completed her look with white sneakers. Another frame featured Reagan hugging Shea at the baseball diamond. Raegan wrote an emotional caption: View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;My guy made his dreams a reality this week! Tons of answered prayers wrapped up into one of the most insane weeks of our lives🥹Shea made his MLB debut back home in Dallas, TX, in front of all his friends and family! We could not be more thankful for all the love and support! God is good!!!!”In the last image, he was being doused with a water shower, a classic baseball tradition to honor a milestone.