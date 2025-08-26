  • home icon
  • Shea Langeliers' wife, Raegan, drops  2-word message after celebrating Athletics star's home grand slam with hilarious turkey dance in the stands

By Harshita Jain
Modified Aug 26, 2025 10:40 GMT
Athletics v Seattle Mariners - Source: Getty
On Monday night, in the seventh inning, Shea Langeliers hit his second career grand slam against the Detroit Tigers as the Athletics won 11-8 , Langeliers' wife, Raegan, shared his grand slam on social media story and reshared a clip from the Athletics' account.

The post had a series of images from the game. The first image featured Langeliers and Jacob Wilson seen in an energetic roar. The second showed a clip of Shea Langeliers' powerful hit against Detroit ace Tarik Skubal, who gave up the first grand slam of his career.

The third frame featured Langeliers in mid-swing action. The last image showed a clip of teammates high-fiving Langeliers, Harris, Hernaiz and other team staff.

"SHE4," Raegan wrote.
Reagan reshared the clip on her story with the caption

"Grand slam."
Shea Langeliers&#039; wife Raegan drops 2-word message after celebrating Athletics star&#039;s home grand slam on her social media account.(Via Instagram)
Reagan also shared a story where she did a turkey dance in the box seat at Sutter Health Park. She wore a cream cropped hoodie with high-waisted gingham striped pants and completed her look with a neat bun.

She shared three silly face emojis in her story.

Shea Langeliers&#039; wife, Raegan, hilarious turkey dance in the stands, posted a clip on her social media. (Via Instagram)
Shea Langeliers' wife, Reagan, writes a heartfelt post

On Aug. 20, Shea Langeliers hit his 27th home run against the Minnesota Twins as the Athletics sealed a tough 6-3 win at Globe Life Field.

Shea Langeliers’ wife, Reagan, shared a series of images on social media. The first post was a post-game one, where Langeliers was dressed in the Athletics uniform while Reagan wore a black sleeveless crop top with high-waisted ripped denim.

She completed her look with white sneakers. Another frame featured Reagan hugging Shea at the baseball diamond. Raegan wrote an emotional caption:

"My guy made his dreams a reality this week! Tons of answered prayers wrapped up into one of the most insane weeks of our lives🥹Shea made his MLB debut back home in Dallas, TX, in front of all his friends and family! We could not be more thankful for all the love and support! God is good!!!!”

In the last image, he was being doused with a water shower, a classic baseball tradition to honor a milestone.

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

