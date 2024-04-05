"Sheesh! From mediocre to worst" - Marlins fans frustrated as teams' winless record pushes to 0-8

The Miami Marlins have crawled out of the gates after Opening Day last week. They are the only team in the league that has still yet to win a baseball game during the 2024 season.

On Thursday, in their matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals, they lost the game 8-5. They now sit with a record of 0-8, and things do not seem to be getting any better.

This is not the start the fanbase had envisioned when they had the 2024 season circled on their calendars. Miami was one of the few teams that made the postseason last year. Now, they look like a shell of themselves.

With each passing loss, the fanbase is growing more and more restless. They are preparing for a long and miserable season if the organization does not figure out what is going wrong soon.

"Sheesh! From mediocre to worst. Are injuries the only problem down there? - one fan asked.

"0-162 here we come" - another fan posted.

"Chisholm Jr. and Burger are the only ones that care" - said another.

Fans are tired of seeing only a select few players looking like they care. They want to see the rest of the roster get with the program.

"Karma for pushing Kim NG out" - said another.

"Good luck getting Miami folks to care about this team this season" - said another.

"Imagine not winning a game" - said another.

Many are already counting out the Fish, but can you blame them? They have not shown much of anything early into the new year.

Injuries are severely hurting the Marlins

Miami Marlins - Sandy Alcantara (Image via Getty)

While the Marlins have struggled to start the season on the right foot, they have been dealing with injuries since before the season started. Sandy Alcantara, the team's ace, had Tommy John surgery in October and will miss the 2024 season.

He is not the only one down on the IL. It was announced on Thursday that Eury Perez will also have Tommy John surgery and will not pitch during the 2024 season.

Their starting rotation consists of Jesus Luzardo, A.J. Puk, Ryan Weathers, Trevor Rogers, and Max Meyer. That is not the starting rotation that will strike fear into opposing teams.

Being a competitive team with a starting rotation like that is tough. It could be one long season for the fans in Miami.

