"SHEESH, Nolan Gorman’s 1st in the majors is a BOMB" "Absolutely f***ing crushed, you love to see it" - St. Louis Cardinals fans storm Twitter after rookie Nolan Gorman crushes first major league career home run

St. Louis Cardinals rookie Nolan Gorman was supposed to be this good. Over his last two seasons in the minors, Gorman has batted .375 and .308 respectively, with his higher total being at a lower playing level and the latter being in Triple-A. In both years, the 22-year-old third baseman accumulated on-base plus slugging percentages north of 1.000 and slugging averages greater than .600.

Now he's in the big leagues playing for the St. Louis Cardinals. Over his first 21 at-bats in the MLB, Gorman has hit .238 with a .667 OPS — not bad numbers for a midseason call-up freshman. And on the afternoon of Saturday, May 28, against the Milwaukee Brewers, Gorman slugged his first big league career home run. Here's how Twitter reacted.

St. Louis Cardinals rookie Nolan Gorman is one of the MLB's top prospects.

No better place to start than with a replay of the home run. This fan shared a video of Nolan Gorman's first career bomb.

Say Hey Plays @SayHeyPlays SHEESH, Nolan Gorman’s 1st in the majors is a BOMB. SHEESH, Nolan Gorman’s 1st in the majors is a BOMB. https://t.co/ESFbDS6apR

There are some elements of a game that broadcasts can't capture. This fan shared a video of the crowd after Gorman's home run. It was electric.

Kayte Ledbetter @kaatgracee Absolutely electric in Busch Stadium for Gorman’s first Major League HR. @NolanGorman starting the scoring here in STL Absolutely electric in Busch Stadium for Gorman’s first Major League HR. @NolanGorman starting the scoring here in STL https://t.co/UCHT3RKLtK

This St. Louis Cardinals fan hopes Gorman's home run will be the first of many. Based on his minor league prowess, it's safe to assume it will be.

There are so many nouns you can use describing a home run, but few are better than nuke. This fan deployed it perfectly.

STL Cards Baseball @STLCardinalsBa1



449 feet



1-0 Cards!



#STLCards Nolan Gorman hits an absolute NUKE for his first big league homer!449 feet1-0 Cards! Nolan Gorman hits an absolute NUKE for his first big league homer!449 feet 😳1-0 Cards!#STLCards

Gorman's home run was a bomb to right field. It traveled 449 feet. It's safe to say he crushed it.

Nothing like some creative wordplay to get the people going. This fan said Nolan Gorman isn't a kid. He's a man.

This fan thinks Gorman will crush 100 more home runs.

As this fan points out, the St. Louis Cardinals have plenty of potential. Gorman is just one sign of that.

Streetz @_Streetz @Cardinals @NolanGorman This team has so much potential. Just need everyone playing at their best @Cardinals @NolanGorman This team has so much potential. Just need everyone playing at their best

Gorman and his Cardinals will battle the Brewers again tomorrow afternoon to close out this weekend's Busch Stadium series.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt