"We just had that look in our eyes when we saw each other" - St. Louis Cardinals call up top prospects on the same day; grew up childhood friends 

St. Louis Cardinals have announced that two of their top three prospects will be heading up to the big league club as outfielder Tyler O'Neill is being placed on the 10-day IL.

Katie Woo @katiejwoo The #STLCards will place Tyler O’Neill on the 10-day IL on Friday and Nolan Gorman will be selected tomorrow. Jack Flaherty will move to the 60-day IL to make room for a 40-man spot for Gorman, but that does *not* impact Flaherty’s timing for a return. He remains on schedule. The #STLCards will place Tyler O’Neill on the 10-day IL on Friday and Nolan Gorman will be selected tomorrow. Jack Flaherty will move to the 60-day IL to make room for a 40-man spot for Gorman, but that does *not* impact Flaherty’s timing for a return. He remains on schedule.

Nolan Gorman and Matthew Liberatore of the St. Louis Cardinals grew up together in the Pheonix area and were best friends throughout their childhood. The two best friends are being called up at the same time as the Cardinals play a weekend series in Pittsburgh.

Rob Rains @RobRains Nolan Gorman was told during batting practice Thursday that he was being called up by #STLCards . Five minutes later, he found out his childhood friend, Matthew Liberatore, was being called up too. "We just had that look in our eyes when we saw each other." stlsportspage.com/2022/05/19/chi… Nolan Gorman was told during batting practice Thursday that he was being called up by #STLCards. Five minutes later, he found out his childhood friend, Matthew Liberatore, was being called up too. "We just had that look in our eyes when we saw each other." stlsportspage.com/2022/05/19/chi… https://t.co/H3e2ixSYKn

This has to be really special for the two players. Gorman will start at second base today and Liberatore, who is a pitcher, will get the start on Saturday.

St. Louis Cardinals call up top prospects; what it means

2021 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game

The St. Louis Cardinals are finally calling up their top two prospects a month and a half into the season. Nolan Gorman has been absolutely racking at Triple-A Memphis this year. Gorman batted .308 with 15 home runs in just 34 games.

Liberatore in seven starts, had a 3-3 record with a 3.83 ERA. Both Gorman and Libertatore will likely need a few games to get adjusted, but both will undoubtedly be impact players for the Cardinals this season.

Nolan Gorman gives the Cardinals a left-handed power bat at second base. The move comes after they sent down shortstop Paul Dejong, who has struggled mightily this season.

Springfield Cardinals @Sgf_Cardinals Nolan Gorman first Double-A home run alert! Nolan Gorman first Double-A home run alert! 🚨 Nolan Gorman first Double-A home run alert! 🚨 https://t.co/aGrbI2LzoX

Current Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman will make the move over to shortstop, a position he has played his entire baseball career.

Liberatore has the potential to make his way into the starting rotation after the team announced that Jack Flaherty will be on the 60-day IL. Liberatore gives the Cards a promising left-handed starting pitcher who throws strikes and has nasty movement with his off-speed pitches.

"Matthew Liberatore, Soul Stealing Curveball" - @ Rob Friedman

The St. Louis Cardinals face off against the Pittsburgh Pirates tonight at 6:35 p.m. EDT.

