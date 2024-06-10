"Shhh" - Olivia Dunne silences fan's taunt about Shohei Ohtani homering off boyfriend Paul Skenes' 100 mph fastball

Olivia Dunne came back from her family trip to Los Cabos, Mexico, and straight away headed to Pittsburgh in anticipation of her boyfriend Paul Skenes' start against the LA Dodgers in PNC Park on June 5, 2024. Skenes registered his third win of the season on Wednesday night as he finished with an impressive statline against the mighty Dodgers.

He gave up three earned runs on six hits and struck out eight batters in five innings pitched to help the Pirates win the tie 10-6. But during that outing, Paul Skenes gave up two home runs, one of which was a two-run bomb by LA's two-way ace, Shohei Ohtani, in the top of the third inning off a 100-mph searing fastball.

Olivia Dunne shared a TikTok video of the game showcasing Skenes striking out Ohtani in his first at-bat in the first inning, as a fan took a jibe at the 22-year-old pitcher and commented on her video:

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Ohtani went yard next at bat"

Livvy Dunne immediately silenced the fan by replying:

"Shhhhh"

Take a look at the TikTok video here, which was captioned:

"You're doing amazing sweetie"

And the text in the video reads:

"POV: You're in your WAG era"

Olivia Dunne actively supports Paul Skenes both on and off the diamond. He is 3-0 for the season in his five starts so far for the Pirates.

Skenes has an ERA of 3.00 with 38 strikeouts and 1.00 WHIP. Paul is set to take to the mound for his next start in the series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne shared a romantic brunch date after her summer trip to Mexico

Olivia Dunne traveled from Mexico to Los Angeles, California, and soon jetted off to Pittsburgh to watch Skenes' outing against the Dodgers. The duo shared a romantic brunch date at 'First Watch', located in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. Livvy uploaded snaps of the date to her Snapchat account.

Screenshot from Olivia Dunne's story on Snapchat

Livvy has been present in the stands for almost all of Paul Skenes starts so far in the 2024 MLB season. It will be interesting to see whether the NCAA title-winning gymnast will travel to Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri, to watch Skenes' next start on June 11, 2024, against Miles Mikolas and the Cardinals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback