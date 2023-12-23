"Shohawn otoney" "Wouldn't have happened with Toronto" - MLB fans shame football commentator for butchering Shohei Ohtani's name during Rams game

Ever since news broke of his ten-year, $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani's name has permeated through all other sports. Even those who have no knowledge of baseball are beginning to hear his name with regularity.

A native of Japan, Ohtani's name is not always easy for an American audience to pronounce. As was seen during a recent NFL game in Los Angeles, even commentators get tongue tied when making reference to the star.

"Kirk Herbstreit with the worst pronunciation of Shohei Ohtani you’ll ever hear" - Barstool Sports

On Thursday, December 21, commentator Kirk Herbstreit was calling a game between the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints. With Ohtani in attendance, Herbstreit remarked on the recent deal. However, Herbstreit's pronunciation of Ohtani's name caused some fans to raise their eyebrows.

Clad in a chic leather jacket, Ohtani was seen in attendance at the game in LA alongside interpreter Ippei Mizuhara as well as agent Ned Balelo. Ever since holding his maiden press conference with the Los Angeles Dodgers last week, the pair has been an ever-present force around the 29-year old.

Under the terms of Ohtani's ten-year deal worth $700 million, an unprecedented deferral system will see the majority of the cash saved for after Shohei Ohtani plays out his contract. By taking a mere $2 million in salary, Ohtani will take a $28 million paycut against his earnings with the Los Angeles Angels last season. The $680 million balance will be paid out incrementally starting in 2034.

News of the deferral plan sparked outrage from fans and onlookers alike. Many feel as though the complex accountancy tricks employed by the Dodgers will leave the team with an unfair advantage.

By deferring the deal, the Dodgers have been able to save significantly against MLB's luxury tax. Days after signing Ohtani, the Dodgers traded for, and extended pitcher Tyler Glasnow. On December 21, the team inked Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto to a twelve-year deal worth $300 million.

Shohei Ohtani is a name that fewer and fewer will be butchering

Prior to his larger-than-life signing with the Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani was a name largely restricted to baseball circles. However, with the signing, Ohtani has elevated his status to that of an international sports superstar. Kirk Herbstreit may have butchered Ohtani's name, but as more and more people become acquianted witt the generational talent, few will make a mistake while pronouncing his unique name.

