"Shohei already working" "I hope they both do great things" - Fans gush over Shohei Ohtani's priceless gift for Dodgers minor leaguer

Shohei Ohtani continues to win the hearts of the LA Dodgers faithful through his acts of appreciation for people at the club. Recently, the Japanese superstar gifted minor league player Kendall Williams a special autographed pair of cleats.

Shohei Ohtani has already shown his full loyalty to the LA Dodgers organization in this short time. Firstly the 29-year-old deferred almost all of the sum on his contract till after he left, giving them ample space to add further talent without having to think of the luxury tax payroll. Then he took an active part in luring pitchers Tyler Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto to LA.

He has taken it a step further by handing out special gifts to his teammates. Kendall Williams is a pitcher for the Dodgers Double-A League associate team the Tulsa Drillers. He was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2019 draft before he made the move to Los Angeles.

Williams posted a picture with the man of the hour with a simple 'goat' emoji signifying the "Greatest of All Time" moniker that is often used on some of the biggest players in any sport. He could be seen receiving a New Balance signed cleat from Shohei, who happens to be the brand ambassador of the brand.

Fans were utterly thrilled to see such humility from their favorite player. They took to X, formerly Twitter, to heap praise on Ohtani:

One fan wrote, "I hope they both do great things with the Dodgers."

Another fan wrote, "Shohei already working….love to see it!"

Congress brought to attention due to Shohei Ohtani's deferred contract sum

The Los Angeles Dodgers deferred $680 million sum of money of Shohei Ohtani's contract. As per MLB rules, there is no cap on the amount that can be deferred by the player. But recently, a California Controller Malia Cohen released a statement asking Congress to narrow down the loophole through which Ohtani could be evading the state's taxes while receiving the deferred money.

