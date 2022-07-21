"Shohei. And according to Aaron Judge at media day… Shohei" "Aaron Judge Will be MVP" - MLB Twitter battles to decide AL MVP at midseason, fans divided between Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge

The All-Star celebrations are over and we are now at the halfway point of the MLB season.

Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani are, without a doubt, the American League’s two best players this term. Who leads the MVP race though?

There have been a few standout performers in the AL. One could make a case for the likes of Yordan Alvarez, Jose Ramirez and Rafel Devers, but Ohtani and Judge have been in a league of their own.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX It's Midseason Awards time!



Who was your AL MVP from the first half of the season? It's Midseason Awards time! Who was your AL MVP from the first half of the season? https://t.co/GZEchmECts

Ohtani got off to a slow start but has been red hot off late. So far, he has compiled a slashline of .258/.348/.486 this season. He has 19 homers to his name, with 56 RBI, 51 runs scored and 10 stolen bases.

If those numbers don’t sound like MVP-worthy metrics, couple them with his pitching record. The two-way phenom has a 9-4 record as a starting pitcher. Ohtani’s ERA reads 2.38 in 87 innings. He also has a 29.1% strikeout minus walk rate, 0.99 WHIP and 15.7% swinging strike rate.

Ohtani won the MVP crown last year.

Unlike Ohtani, Judge’s season trajectory has been the exact opposite. The New York Yankees superstar got off to a flying start, but has been going through a rough patch lately. It has reflected on the Yankees’ season as well. The AL East’s runaway leaders have won only five of their last 10 outings.

Judge may not be a two-way sensation like Ohtani but he is the best at what he does, and that’s hitting. Judge’s slashline currently reads .284/.364/.618. He tops the AL charts in terms of home runs (33), WAR (4.4) and runs scored (74). His 70 RBI and .983 OPS are the second-highest in the AL.

Aaron Judge or Shohei Ohtani? MLB Twitter can't decide

MLB fans on Twitter are naturally torn between whom to pick for the midseason AL MVP honor. Statistically, Judge is clear but Ohtani’s two-way brilliance is simply unmatched. Some fans think that the Los Angeles Angels superstar is in pole position for the MVP crown.

NMR Sports @NMRsports30 @MLBONFOX If you say anyone not named Shohei Ohtani, you don’t know ball @MLBONFOX If you say anyone not named Shohei Ohtani, you don’t know ball

Ethan @EpicGamer126642 @MLBONFOX As much as it hurts to not say Judge, it has to be Ohtani. @MLBONFOX As much as it hurts to not say Judge, it has to be Ohtani.

Justin Verlander’s brother, Ben, also feels the same way.

Aaron Judge has his fair share of backers too. When it comes to only batting metrics, Ohtani doesn’t come close this season.

The Freezer @RealAnnisis @jJ45KSUQ3D128Xc @MLBONFOX Ohtani doesn’t even have enough innings to qualify a a starter. He’s not a top 10 hitter either. Just because he can do both at an above average level doesn’t mean he gets automatic MVP votes. @jJ45KSUQ3D128Xc @MLBONFOX Ohtani doesn’t even have enough innings to qualify a a starter. He’s not a top 10 hitter either. Just because he can do both at an above average level doesn’t mean he gets automatic MVP votes.

Nick @nickcapalot11 @MLBONFOX If judge does not win AL mvp I’m convinced all sports are rigged @MLBONFOX If judge does not win AL mvp I’m convinced all sports are rigged

It’s important to bear in mind that we are still only halfway through. A lot could change in the MVP landscape. Yordan Alvarez may follow up his excellent first half with an even better second.

However, if the Yankees go all the way and win the World Series, it is unlikely anyone will stop Judge from being crowned the MLB's Most Valuable Player.

