"Shohei is the guy to talk about Shohei" - Dodgers OF Jason Heyward claims Ohtani is the best person to answer media's burning questions

In the midst of the media frenzy surrounding the Los Angeles Dodgers and the arrival of baseball sensation Shohei Ohtani, manager Dave Roberts has strategically tapped veteran outfielder Jason Heyward as the team’s unofficial spokesperson for the Japanese media. However, Heyward has cordially declined Roberts’ nomination.

Roberts, drawing from his own experiences, understands the challenges that come with managing heightened media attention. Having played alongside the legendary Barry Bonds, Roberts recognizes the importance of having a designated player to field media inquiries, allowing others to focus on the game.

This becomes particularly crucial with the arrival of not only Ohtani but also other new players like Yoshinobu Yamamoto, whose presence sparks curiosity.

In a recent interview with SportsNet LA, Roberts humorously and confidently named Heyward as his first choice for the role. Heyward, who re-signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a one-year deal after a successful 2023 season, is seen as an ideal candidate due to his leadership role in the clubhouse and his experience in handling media responsibilities.

However, Jason Heyward has sparked a conversation after replying to Dave Roberts’ comments by telling the media to address Shohei Ohtani for matters regarding him.

"Shohei is the guy to talk about Shohei [...] It’s harder if you guys make it harder."

Shohei Ohtani has garnered a lot of attention during DodgerFest.

The surge in media presence, both from Japan and America, during DodgerFest and the days leading up to spring training has highlighted the need for a designated spokesperson.

Ohtani’s interactions with reporters have drawn considerable attention, and Heyward’s experience, leadership qualities, and his prior role as an unofficial team spokesman make him a valuable asset in managing the media overflow.

Heyward, who had a significant impact on the Dodgers’ lineup last season, demonstrated not only his on-field contributions but also his ability to handle off-field responsibilities.

As the Dodgers navigate the challenges of integrating Ohtani into their team, Heyward’s role as the unofficial spokesperson serves as a strategic move to streamline media interactions and allow the team to focus on the upcoming MLB season.

