"Shohei making more bets" - MLB fans poke fun at Shohei Ohtani as Dodgers star shares a laugh with former Angels teammates

Shohei Ohtani was spotted reconnecting with his former teammates before the Los Angeles Dodgers’ spring training game against the Angels. The Japanese star seemed happy while talking with his friends from the Los Angeles Angels.

However, Shohei Ohtani wasn’t spared from criticism. Ohtani, who is in the spotlight due to his former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara's legal troubles, found himself being the target of ridicule from fans.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A recent clip posted by Talkin’ Baseball on Twitter, showing Ohtani with the Angels teammates, garnered various comments ranging from mockery to support for the superstar.

“Shohei making more bets,” one fan said.

Expand Tweet

“Ohtani bragging about all the same game parlays he hit this past weekend,” another wrote.

Expand Tweet

“None of these guys believe he is guilty of any wrongdoing. They know him better than anyone,” a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

“Shohei is not likable so for sure they laughing at him not with him,” reads one comment.

Expand Tweet

“Whole replies are gonna be filled with some variation of betting joke from twitter comedians banger hunting lmao,” another said.

Expand Tweet

Others commented on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Ohtani’s former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara is facing illegal gambling and theft allegations. On Wednesday, Mizuhara was dismissed by the Dodgers.

Major League Baseball is investigating the matter with Mizuhara and several others on the radar.

Shohei Ohtani will address the media for the first time since interpreter’s controversy

On Monday, Shohei Ohtani will address the media for the first time since allegations against Ippei Mizuhara. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts supported his decision to speak publicly about the matter.

“It’s the right thing to do. I’m happy he’s going to speak and speak to what he knows and give his thoughts on the whole situation. I think it will give us all a little bit more clarity,” Roberts said (via ESPN).

The media inquiries also revealed that at least $4.5 million was transferred from Ohtani’s bank account to an illegal bookmaking operation in Southern California.

Initially, Ohtani’s attorney stated that the transfer was to cover Mizuhara’s debt, but their recent statements suggest that the Japanese two-way phenom is a victim of ‘massive theft.’

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.