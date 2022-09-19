"Shohei might be having a better [year than 2021], but Judge is having one for the ages" - New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone backs superstar Aaron Judge in MVP race against Shohei Ohtani

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is having a year for the history books. Judge just smashed a multi-home run game against the Tampa Bay Rays. His home run count for the year is now 59.

This was Judge's 11th multi-home run game of the season. He has now tied the MLB record for the most multi-home run games in a season that was accomplished by Hank Greenberg and Sammy Sosa in 1938 and 1998, respectively. Aaron Judge is just two home runs away from tying the American League record for most home runs in a season. The record was set by Roger Maris in 1961.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone shared his thoughts with the press about the MVP race after the Yankees' 12-8 comeback win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Bryan Hoch @BryanHoch Aaron Boone on the MVP race:



"Shohei might be having a better [year than 2021], but Judge is having one for the ages." Aaron Boone on the MVP race:"Shohei might be having a better [year than 2021], but Judge is having one for the ages."

Boone, of course, expressed his support for the star of his roster. He admitted that Shohei Ohtani has played exceptionally well this year but maintains that Judge has had an incomparable campaign and is breaking age-old records along the way.

With the help of Oswaldo Cabrera's solo home run in the top of the second, Judge kicked off the Yankees' comeback in Milwaukee with his solo shot. At the time, the Brewers were leading 4-2, but the Yankees managed to turn it around and led by as many as six, 10-4. This, of course, is courtesy of another Aaron Judge solo shot.

Aaron Judge finished the game after going 4-for-5 with two homers, a double, four RBIs, and three runs scored.

Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani: American League MVP race

92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard

It has been a hot topic all throughout the year. The question has been -- which of the two players is more deserving of the American League MVP award?

Reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani has continued his dominating ways both on the mound and at the plate. He's even improved his pitching averages this season compared to last.

Supporters of Shohei Ohtani hold on to the argument that there is not other player like him in the majors who dominates both sides of the ball. Ohtani has also been, perhaps, the only constant light in an abyssmal season by the Angels.

Aaron Judge fans, on the other hand, have a compelling case themselves. Judge has been unstoppable at the plate and has, at times, single-handedly carried the star-laden Yankees lineup to victories.

