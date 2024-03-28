"Shohei would never" - MLB fans amazed by Elly De La Cruz's fluent English in press conference

Cincinnati Reds infielder, Elly de La Cruz made news on Wednesday after he held his first press conference in English.

The 22-year-old Dominican native, who previously relied on an interpreter, showed his dedication to connecting directly with his English-speaking audience.

"Yeah, it's so important to me because now you guys understand what I say. And it's important to the fans to understand me." - Elly de La Cruz

De La Cruz’s decision to address reporters in English marks a significant step forward in his career and shows his willingness to get to know his fans better.

"Shohei would never," mocked one fan.

When asked about how he learned English, De La Cruz credited his teammates for helping him practice and gain confidence. He joked about how he doesn’t need a translator, Jorge Merlos, anymore, but stated that he's grateful for Merlos’ aid in learning the language.

Manager David Bell praised Elly De La Cruz for his determination

De La Cruz was praised by the Cincinnati Reds organization, including manager David Bell, for being brave and humble enough to take on the task of learning a new language.

Bell praised De La Cruz’s thoughtful attitude and pointed to the respect he has earned from coaches and teammates.

"This guy is smart," added another fan.

De La Cruz’s decision to address reporters directly in English reflects his growing confidence and determination to connect with fans on a deeper level.

He has become one of the most exciting young players, and his new ability to communicate in English will undoubtedly enhance his presence both on and off the field.

With the 2024 MLB season about to begin, fans can expect to hear more from Elly de La Cruz as he continues to make strides in his language and baseball skills. As he prepares to take on the field for Opening Day, his willingness to leave his comfort zone and take on new tasks shows his dedication to the game and personal growth.

