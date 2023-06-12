Shohei Ohtani seems to be all pumped up this month as his strong hitting form continues. The Los Angeles Angels won their game 9-4; however, something else also caught the attention of fans, mostly due to Ohtani's enthusiasm.

Ohtani shone again in the series decider against the Mariners. Like he has been all June, the Japanese sensation was in hot form right off the plate. He recorded three hits in the game, all singles, and scored on his second at-bat as Matt Thaiss drove him in.

The 28-year-old seemed to be all pumped up even before the game. If not everyone, his teammate Luis Rengifo certainly felt it.

While the teams were walking out to their usual introductions, Ohtani joined his teammates in the dugout. He exchanged a cool back-and-forth high and five with first base coach #80 Damon Mashore.

Moving on, the two-way player also clapped hands with Rengifo. However, Ohtani, in trying to make another high-five gesture, caught the third baseman in the face. Immediately Ohtani consoled his teammate as he reached out to check if Regifo was badly hurt. There were all smiles from the Angels dugout after the incident.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Shohei Ohtani assaulted teammate Luis Rengifo in the dugout Shohei Ohtani assaulted teammate Luis Rengifo in the dugout 😳 https://t.co/jDiWLBIEPA

Baseball fans saw the funny side of it as they took to Twitter to showcase their quirky reactions.

Jalen Himothy Hurts @BannedKingJolly @TalkinBaseball_ That's it he needs to be traded to the Phillies for that. What a thug @TalkinBaseball_ That's it he needs to be traded to the Phillies for that. What a thug

Patrick Kinman (Sees TS in 19 days) @Patchman513



MLB is forcing the Los Angeles Angels to trade superstar two way player Shohei Ohtani to the Oakland A’s for assaulting his own teammate Luis Rengifo. Ohtani will also be forced to be an Oakland Athletic for two years starting at the beginning of next year @TalkinBaseball_ BREAKING NEWS:MLB is forcing the Los Angeles Angels to trade superstar two way player Shohei Ohtani to the Oakland A’s for assaulting his own teammate Luis Rengifo. Ohtani will also be forced to be an Oakland Athletic for two years starting at the beginning of next year @TalkinBaseball_ BREAKING NEWS: MLB is forcing the Los Angeles Angels to trade superstar two way player Shohei Ohtani to the Oakland A’s for assaulting his own teammate Luis Rengifo. Ohtani will also be forced to be an Oakland Athletic for two years starting at the beginning of next year

ricky @ricky_184 @TalkinBaseball_ that should never happen to a teammate, that’s why the angels need to send him to the Dodgers @TalkinBaseball_ that should never happen to a teammate, that’s why the angels need to send him to the Dodgers💯

Caleeeb⚾️ @CalebEspinoza5 @TalkinBaseball_ 50 game suspension at least… and maybe even a DFA and Judge will have to set him straight in NY. 🤷🏻‍♂️ @TalkinBaseball_ 50 game suspension at least… and maybe even a DFA and Judge will have to set him straight in NY. 🤷🏻‍♂️

Himmy Swaggart @Vinnie_Brock @TalkinBaseball_ @JomboyMedia he breaking bad. guess he has to come play with Soto and Tatís now @TalkinBaseball_ @JomboyMedia he breaking bad. guess he has to come play with Soto and Tatís now

Wrthur Worgan @Wurthur_Worgan0 @TalkinBaseball_ wow disgusting, they should trade him to the Yankees to teach him a lesson IMO!! @TalkinBaseball_ wow disgusting, they should trade him to the Yankees to teach him a lesson IMO!!

Rickester @Rickester6 @TalkinBaseball_ Oh wow he’s dangerous in the clubhouse he should go to the Yankees? @TalkinBaseball_ Oh wow he’s dangerous in the clubhouse he should go to the Yankees?

Shohei Ohtani's peak June form continues

Shohei Ohtani seems to be in a rich vein of form with the bat. The Designated Hitter is currently having an eight-game hitting streak with 15 hits. The Halos star is batting at an incredible .381 in June and was highly influential in securing his team's five wins in six games during their homestand.

The Angels will now head to the road where they will face formidable opponents in the Texas Rangers, who lead their division, the AL West. A few wins will definitely lessen the gap at the top, as LA is currently 6.5 games behind the Rangers.

