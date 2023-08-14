Shohei Ohtani: Angels phenom to miss his next pitching start, manager says he's 'tired'

Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani struck his 41st home run of the season during his side's narrow 2-1 victory against Houston Astros on Sunday.

However, the two-way phenom is slated to skip his next start from the mound on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers. Angels Manager Phil Nevin revealed that the Japanese slugger is not injured and has merely asked to skip one turn through the rotation due to fatigue.

Nevin reckoned that there is no issue with Ohtani's hitting, and he is happy to let the 29-year-old take a much-deserved day off from pitching duties.

“He really got into that one today,” Angels manager Phil Nevin said. “I thought the swings were great. This has nothing to do with his hitting. It’s not an injury. He’s just tired. If you were to sign me up for him missing only one start throughout the season, I’d be the first one to raise my hand.”

The hot favorite for the AL MVP this year, Ohtani was visibly frustrated with his last start from the mound against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday. Angels Manager Nevin acknowledged his player's demand for rest, dismissing talks of an injury.

“Like I've told you guys many times, he knows his body better than anybody,” Nevin said. “I trust him when he talks about it. He assured me there was no pain, no injury. He's got some regular arm fatigue that pitchers go through at times."

Shohei Ohtani is on track to break Angels' home run record in his last year with the franchise

Ohtani's 41st homer of the season means he is only behind Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson's tally of home runs in the MLB this season. The race between the duo to capture the crown for most home runs this year has fans excited.

With the Angels almost out of contention for a Wild Card spot in the American League, the 29-year-old has become the center of attraction and he could end up shattering multiple records in his last season with the franchise.

The free agency-bound slugger is six homers away from equalling Troy Glaus' 47 home runs season for the Angels in 2000, the most by any Angels player in a season.

He is projected to break the franchise record and surpass Aaron Judge's AL record of 62 home runs, which the New York Yankees star set last year.