The Los Angeles Angels ace Shohei Ohtani is facing his toughest stretch of the season on the mound. If your average starting pitcher gives up seven runs and completes 11 innings over his last two outings, it could be considered a solid return. When Ohtani does it, it's considered front page news.

Baseball fans have become accustomed to seeing the two-way Japanese star hold opposing teams inning after inning. In 2021 he finished with a 3.18 ERA over 23 starts. In 2022, he took it a step further finishing with a 2.33 ERA over 28 starts.

This season, Shohei Ohtani has struggled to find those same levels of consistency. The righty was hammered for five runs against the Houston Astros on June 2. He gave up two home runs that night. A week later Ohtani gave up three more earned runs and a home run over five innings against the Seattle Mariners. He failed to record a win on either outing.

Here's what Shohei Ohtani said on his poor command of late:

"More than the command itself, I feel like it's the way I'm moving my body. I feel like I'm being less efficient moving my body."

Ohtani spoke about his issues over the last month and believes that the issues lie with his body movements.

The "moving my body" comment will be a concern not just for the Los Angeles Angels, but for the Japanese superstar as well. Ohtani is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. His next contract will likely shatter the current MLB record. The 28-year-old will hope to be healthy and firing on all cylinders as he approaches the offseason.

Shohei Ohtani ERA has jumped to 3.32 after conceding seven runs in his last two starts

Shohei Ohtani throws to a pitch against the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Shohei Ohtani had a strong start to the 2023 season. Over the month of April and May he was 4-0 after six starts and had a 1.85 ERA. He recorded an incredible 46 strikeouts over 34 innings.

Corey Julks takes Shohei deep ☄️5th earned run allowed for Ohtani

Since the beginning of May, his numbers have dipped. Ohtani is 1-2 over his last seven starts. He had given up 21 runs and 34 hits over 42 innings.

The Angels and Ohtani will likely make adjustments in the coming weeks to address the issue. Despite his shaky month, Ohtani remains over of the MLB's most dominant pitchers.

