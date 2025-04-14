Shohei Ohtani blamed by Dodgers fans after Cubs clinch 2-1 series win

Shohei Ohtani is not having his way at the plate, going 1-12 in his past three games, including Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs where he went hitless in his five plate appearances.

Ohtani's struggle has translated to the LA Dodgers losing games. After winning the series opener, the Dodgers have dropped two straight games, a 16-0 beatdown in Game 2, followed by Sunday's 4-2 loss.

After Sunday's loss, fans reacted negatively to Shohei Ohtani not being able to get anything going from the plate.

"ohtani has been like 1-15 his past 3 games😭 " one fan commented.

"He took his own hit less prop," another joked.

"No different than last year whenever they play very good teams. But he racks up huge number against the bottom feeders like the Rockies," another added.

"That bum is overrated," another wrote.

"Ohtani slumping as always in April but come on," one fan said.

One fan blamed Shohei Ohtani's visit to the White House,

"Two straight series loses since this #TheCurseOfTheFatOrange" one fan wrote.

The Cubs take Tokyo Series revenge as Shohei Ohtani's Dodgers lose the recent series

To kick off the 2025 MLB season, the Dodgers played the Cubs for a two-game series at Tokyo Dome on March 18 and 19. Both those games were comfortably won by the Dodgers as the Cubs started the season 0-2.

The two met again for a three-game series at Dodger Stadium. The first game was won by the Dodgers, a 3-0 shutout victory. However, the Cubs bounced back with a 16-0 victory to equalize the series. Catcher Carson Kelly homered twice while Miguel Amaya and Michael Busch homered once and contributed three RBIs each in that game.

On Sunday, the Cubs won the series, winning the series finale 4-2. The Dodgers had right-hander Tyler Glasnow on the mound. He pitched six innings, allowing three hits, two earned runs, one walk and seven strikeouts.

By the end of the sixth inning, things were tied 2-2. However, the Cubs scored one run each in the subsequent seventh and eighth innings, to take a 4-2 lead in the game. The Dodgers' hitters on the other end could not fathom any sort of offense as they were left clueless by Cubs relievers.

Cubs closer Ryan Pressly came in and earned the save in the ninth inning, as Chicago improved to 11-7 while LA dropped to 11-6.

