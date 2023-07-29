Shohei Ohtani has been in red-hot form for the last two months. The Japanese sensation has lit up the MLB world with his two-way skills. The Toronto Blue Jays came on the receiving end of his good touch as he hit a league-leading 39th home run against them on Friday.

Shohei Ohtani has been almost single-handedly leading the Los Angeles Angels to success this season. In his last year of contract with the Halos, the 29-year-old is delivering on all fronts.

With his leadoff homer in the first against Kevin Gausman, Ohtani is well on track to achieve an AL record for most home runs in a season, set by Aaron Judge last year.

The Halos DH hit the very first pitch he faced out of the ground for his third consecutive home run in his third at-bat over two games. He also went yard in consecutive games for the ninth time this season.

After Ohtani hit his 397-foot drive deep toward right field, Matt Chapman of the Blue Jays could be seen complaining to his manager John Schneider as to why their team didn't choose to intentionally walk the major destructive force in the Angels lineup.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia “Why did we pitch to him? He’s the only fucking guy on the team that can hit” -Matt Chapman after Shohei Ohtani's home run pic.twitter.com/rqKMmF0Rvp

Shohei Ohtani leaves field early due to cramps in his calves

Shohei Ohtani had to leave the field before the game was completed as he felt serious tension in his calves as a result of fatigue. He couldn't go out for his at-bat in the ninth innings as the Angels dropped the game 1-4 after a bases-loaded situation.

Ohtani had already starred in an impressive doubleheader performance against the Detroit Tigers the previous day with a shutout game in the first as a starter and scored two home runs in the second game.

Furthermore, his home run streak was snapped in the third innings by Gausman. He also singled in the sixth and grounded out in the eighth.