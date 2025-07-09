Shohei Ohtani breaks Cody Bellinger’s home run record prior to All-Star break

Shohei Ohtani made LA Dodgers franchise history on Tuesday, breaking Cody Bellinger’s pre-All-Star home run record of 30, which was set in 2019. The Dodgers star's 31st homer of the season was a towering 431-footer, and while it came in a 3-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, it was a beauty.

The MLB's X account shared the franchise record-setting hit:

"Shohei Ohtani's 31st home run - the most ever by a @Dodgers player prior to the All-Star break!"

Shohei Ohtani has looked dominant in 2025, slashing .281/.383/.615 with a .998 OPS. He has 88 runs and 57 RBIs, along with his 31 home runs. He will look to add to those numbers on Wednesday.

Ohtani's heroics aside, the Dodgers fell to a fifth successive defeat and have been outgunned by a total score of 41-8 in that stretch. Brewers’ rookie pitcher Jacob Misiorowski dominated with 12 strikeouts, and after a 9-1 rout in Game 1, Milwaukee enters Wednesday's matchup looking for the series sweep.

Shohei Ohtani praises Brewers' rookie Jacob Misiorowski

Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers - Source: Getty

Addressing the media after the game, Shohei Ohtani spoke via his interpreter. Ohtani gave Jacob Misiorowski his flowers for his impressive performance and credited the Brewers as a whole.

“Really good stuff, aggressive in the zone. But what stood out to me was his command and control. I want to give credit to the opposing team… pretty good pitching in the last couple of days."

Ohtani then changed focus, noting an area in which he and his teammates need to improve:

“But at the same time, even though we don’t swing for hits, there are still ways to score runs, myself included. We have got to do a better job scoring when there are opportunities to do so.”

With the win, the Brewers moved to 52-40, good for second in the NL Central behind the Chicago Cubs (54-37). Meanwhile, the Dodgers still lead the West, but with their recent slump and the Giants' four-game winning streak, their lead has been cut to 5 games.

Following Wednesday's game against Milwaukee, the Dodgers have a huge three-game series at Oracle Park against the Giants to prepare for before hitting the All-Star break.

