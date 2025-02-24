Shohei Ohtani celebrates Dodgers’ Asian representation in a heartfelt team bonding moment

Los Angeles Dodgers star and reigning National League MVP Shohei Ohtani has been busy as he prepares for his team's title defense and his highly anticipated return on the mound. Despite his hectic schedule, he still finds time for heartwarming off-field activities.

Ad

In a recent Instagram post, Ohtani shared a photo featuring himself and all the Dodgers personnel with Asian roots.

Shohei Ohtani shares photo featuring personnel with Asian heritage (credit: shoheiohtani/Instagram)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ohtani stood alongside Japanese compatriots Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki, as well as Yamamoto's interpreter Yoshihiro Sonoda and his own translator, Will "The Trill" Ireton.

Ad

Trending

Interestingly, Ireton served as the team's Performance Operations Manager and was the translator of ex-Dodger Kenta Maeda. Ireton is of Japanese-American and Filipino descent, and he even suited up for the Philippines' national baseball team in the 2013 World Baseball Classic qualifiers, thanks to his eligibility through his mother's side.

In addition, manager Dave Roberts was born to an American father and a Japanese mother in the southern Japanese island of Okinawa. In 2020, he became the first skipper of Asian heritage to win a World Series title.

Ad

Beyond the Japanese and Filipino influence, the team also boasts personnel with Korean and Chinese roots. NLCS MVP Tommy Edman and Hyeseong Kim represent Korean heritage within the squad, while the team's official photographer, Jon SooHoo, is of Chinese descent.

Los Angeles Dodgers' close affiliation with Asian MLB players

Although he's the second-ever Japanese player to step foot in the majors, Hideo Nomo tore down the proverbial door when it comes to Asian talent making their way to MLB. Nomo made his debut for the Dodgers on May 2, 1995.

Ad

Ad

Since then, a who's who of stars from NPB have donned the famous Dodger blue. Yu Darvish, Kenta Maeda, Takashi Saito and Hiroki Kuroda have all appeared for LA during their MLB stints.

In addition, Chan Ho Park paved the way for Korean players when he debuted for the team in 1994. Since then, players like Hyun-jin Ryu and Hee-seop Choi have also featured for the Dodgers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback