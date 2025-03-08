Shohei Ohtani, Cody Bellinger, Justin Verlander & others split over the existence of ghosts 

Shohei Ohtani, Cody Bellinger, Justin Verlander and other baseball stars have all hit the ground running with their respective ballclubs for Spring Training. As always, the spring league games are being conducted in two states, Arizona and Florida.

On Friday, MLB's official social media handle uploaded a fun-filled video which showcased these ballplayers sharing differing opinions while debating whether they believed in the existence of ghosts.

Here are some of the comments by the players:

"You know ghost catchers has been going on for ten seasons and the've never seen a ghost. So, I don't believe in them," Bellinger said.

"I want to believe they're real. I don't have any experience. I tried to go in the haunted room when we stayed at the St. Pete Hotel and they wouldn't let me," Verlander added.

"Ghosts are real. We have one at our house. Her name is Eleanor. It's a friendly ghost, like Casper but female version," Kike Hernandez said.

The middle school that I went through is always said to be haunted. So, when you're in the auditorium you can hear balls bouncing in the gym on the other side," Evan Carter replied.

"Swear I heard the drums playing threw the covers over the head and closed my eyes," Kyle Schwarber said.

"I want to say no, but then they're going to come for me," Corbin Carroll added.

Here are some more responses from several baseball stars:

"Yes, they're very real. And i'm terrified of them," Logan Webb said.

"I don't want to answer that. I want to stay safe," Michael Harris II added.

"Yes," Ohtani replied.

"I defintely have some experiences at certain hotels. I won't throw the names out," Andrew McCutchen said.

"Not real. Therefore, there are no stories. They're all made up," Spencer Strider added.

"You ever been to Milwaukee Hotel? Yeah, I'm never staying there again. Not at the friggin Pfister hotel," Vinnie Pasquantino said.

Take a look at the video here:

Shohei Ohtani, Paul Skenes, Spencer Strider and other MLB stars voice their opinion over pizza

On Friday, MLB uploaded another video of baseball stars voicing their opinion over the choice of pizza slices from the images they were shown. The image was of a Detroit style pizza. Shohei Ohtani, Paul Skenes, Spencer Strider and other ballplayers answered the question.

Take a look at the video here:

The Spring League ends on March 25 before the 2025 MLB season kicks off on March 27.

