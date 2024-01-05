Shohei Ohtani collaborates with Dodgers to donate $1,000,000 in the aftermath of devastating earthquake in Japan

Shohei Ohtani's home country of Japan has been hit by a devastating earthquake, leaving a severe dent on the livelihood of citizens. An earthquake hit the country on New Year's Day which also triggered Tsunami waves in central Japan.

Following the carnage caused by the natural calamity, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Japanese phenom have decided to donate $1 million to the victims of the earthquake in Japan.

"The Dodgers announced that in collaboration with Shohei Ohtani, they are donating $1 million to support the victims of the New Year's earthquake in Japan," Talkin' Baseball wrote on X.

Noto Peninsula's port city of Wajima was one of the worst-hit localities in central Japan, with several structures damaged by the earthquake. Survivors of the incident gave an insight into the shocking experience the country has witnessed over the last few days.

“I was relaxing on New Year’s Day when the quake happened. My relatives were all there and we were having fun,” Hiroyuki Hamatani, 53, told AFP. “The house itself is standing but it’s far from livable now... I don’t have the space in my mind to think about the future."

The Dodgers superstar began his professional baseball journey with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters in the Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) in 2013. His incredible two-way ability caught the eye of the MLB teams, with the Los Angeles Angels winning the race to sign the Japanese star in 2017. He won the AL Rookie of the Year award in his first season for the Angels.

Shohei Ohtani joined by Japanese teammate at the Dodgers

Following the two-time MVP's record deal with the Dodgers, the 2020 World Series-winning side also managed to rope in Ohtani's national teammate Yoshinobu Yamamoto in December 2023.

The Dodgers are also linked with another Japanese player in Shota Imanaga, with the team looking to solidify their rotation and improve their postseason record after an underwhelming run last season.

