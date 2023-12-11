Shohei Ohtani contract breakdown per minute: Analyzing Dodgers star's ridiculous earning after record shattering deal

Shohei Ohtani is the highest-paid athlete in the history of American sports. By almost any metric, the slugger is getting more money than anyone else has before. An astonishing 10-year, $700 million deal was agreed to, and that number almost doesn't do it justice.

The biggest numbers in Shohei Ohtani's deal are so big that they befuddle the mind. $700 million for a decade is incredible, but it's even more unbelievable when broken down even further.

Thanks to Hector Gomez on X, formerly known as Twitter, we know exactly how much Ohtani will make broken down as small as it can be. Per month of his playing time, the former Los Angeles Angels superstar will make an astonishing $11.7 million. Broken down into a single game, he makes $432,099.

Hourly, Ohtani is making a staggering $180,041, which breaks down to $3,001 per minute. That's an astonishing figure, and it's even worse when broken down to the seconds: $50.01.

In baseball terms, it roughly translates to $108,025 every time he steps to the plate for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Every full inning will net him roughly $48,011. Naturally, game length and amount of plate appearances differs game to game, but these rough estimates are pretty close.

Shohei Ohtani unlikely to be topped

No other athlete in the history of American sports has seen this level of income. It's arguable that no one else ever will. Shohei Ohtani is a unique player that really doesn't come around. Most players are good at pitching or good at hitting. A few are good at one and mediocre at the other.

Shohei Ohtani makes an incomprehensible amount of money

No one in the history of the sport has been quite as good at both of them as Ohtani. Even New York Yankees legend Babe Ruth didn't pitch this much or arguably this well, so there's hardly a comparison for Ohtani.

As such, even with sports contracts on the rise, there figures to be no higher contract in a long time. Inflation may eventually force the sport to pay more, but not for a very long time. That's just because there will be no players like Ohtani, maybe ever again.

