Shohei Ohtani Contract Details: MLB insider reveals clause under which $700,000,000 superstar can opt out of Dodgers deal

There is arguably no contract in MLB history that has drawn more scrutiny and criticism than that of Shohei Ohtani. The two-way superstar has changed baseball forever by signing an unfathomable 19-year, $700,000,000 contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, sending shockwaves across the MLB.

Even though the price tag attached to Shohei Ohtani's contract has raised eyebrows and dropped jaws across the sporting universe, more questions have been raised as more details have been released.

"Per source, Shohei Ohtani’s contract with the Dodgers states, “Player will donate to club charity amount not to exceed 1 percent.” Also gives him suite at Dodger Stadium for all regular and post-season games and provides for interpreter." - @Ken_Rosenthal

One of the major talking points has been the percentage of his contract that will be deferred, as well as a clause stating that he needs to donate a portion to the Dodger's charity.

Another one of the latest revelations about the contract of Ohtani has sent social media into a frenzy. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal has reported that, according to unnamed sources, the Japanese superstar can opt out of his contract if there is a change regarding an unspecified member of the organization.

"Contract also states, “If specific change in Dodger personnel, player may opt out of contract at end of season the change occurs.” Not known at present who this refers to." - @Ken_Rosenthal

There is no word yet on which person this contract clause refers to, but fans cannot help but speculate. The wording in Rosenthal's message is also relatively vague, as "change" could refer to a person being let go by the club or someone changing their role inside the organization.

MLB fans have begun to speculate who Shohei Ohtani does not want to lose in the organization

There are a number of Los Angeles Dodgers personnel that fans are predicting is the mysterious person referred to in the contract clause. Among the names that those around the league have guessed include his interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman, and (perhaps jokingly) manager Dave Roberts.

"My guess is that it's his interpreter Ippei Mizuhara. He resigned from the Angels during the lockout because the two of them would have been prohibited from contacting each other." - @yodasonics

