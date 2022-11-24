Shohei Ohtani Contract: How much will the Angels' superstar make in 2023?

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels is a player of a caliber that the MLB has never seen before. Even at this early stage of his career, it's safe to say that he will one day see his name in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Ohtani sent shockwaves through the league when he came over from Japan in 2018. He is the first player of the modern age to be a serious threat in both the batter's box and the pitching mound.

In his rookie season, Ohtani won the Rookie of the Year Award after hitting 22 home runs and 61 RBIs. Although these numbers are impressive for any batter, he also made 10 starts on the mound, finishing with 63 strikeouts and a record of 4-2.

By 2021, Shohei Ohtani was one of the most dominant players in the entire world as he finished with a 9-2 record and an ERA of 3.18 that season. Again, impeccable numbers before even considering that he also hit 46 home runs, 100 RBIs and a league-best 8 triples.

The Angels copped on early on to this generational talent and offered him a contract that reflected the faith that they have in him. In February, 2021, they signed a deal that would see the young phenomenon make $8.5 million over the next 2 seasons.

After a rocky 2022 season, the Angels' management knew that they had to sweeten the pot to keep him around. They gave Shohei Ohtani a 1-year deal for 2023 that will see the 28-year old pocket $30 million. However, the future is unclear and many expect Ohtani to move on to a team with better prospects of winning a World Series.

Shohei Ohtani lukewarm on Angels future

2022 was a disaster for the Angels. Although they were originally favored to win their division, the AL West, a franchise-worst 13 game losing streak befell them in June that all but crushed their playoff hopes. The Houston Astros leapfrogged and left them behind in the dust.

The team has not made the postseason since 2014, despite boasting the likes of Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout on their roster. In the midst of their losing snap, he looked as though he may be eyeing a move. All the Angels can do is hope that 2023 gives Ohtani more than a few reasons to stick around.

