Shohei Ohtani Dodgers jersey: Where and how to buy $700,000,000 star's new threads

Shohei Ohtani is perhaps the biggest superstar in the sport of baseball. Now that he plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers, one of the biggest and most recognizable teams in the sport, his star can shine even brighter. That's certain to come with loads of jersey sales.

Shohei Ohtani's Dodgers jersey has not yet been revealed. He hasn't officially signed the contract yet even though he has agreed to it. The pen hasn't gone to paper, which means no official merchandise from LA can be sold.

However, that will happen sooner rather than later. When that time comes, his new jersey will likely be sold by the millions. The place you will be able to do that is at Fanatics, one of the top official merchandise retailers for most sports.

He has a page on that website. Once his Dodgers uniform goes live, it will be for sale there. You can also check the official MLB shop at that time, as they will also have it for sale.

Please note that his uniform number has not been specified yet. It's probable he will wear number 17 again like he did with the Los Angeles Angels, but that's not been confirmed. When it is, the jersey will go on sale and you can easily purchase from the aforementioned locations.

Will Shohei Ohtani top jersey sales in 2024?

While playing for the Angels, Shohei Ohtani's jersey was the number one sold MLB jersey. Fans of the sport purchased his jersey more than Mike Trout, Aaron Judge, Ronald Acuna Jr. and everyone else as well.

Shohei Ohtani's Dodger jersey will sell

With that said, the iconic Dodger blue with Ohtani's name and number is extremely likely to once again top that list. Whatever number it is will be sold in droves, so don't expect the Japanese superstar to be dethroned any time soon.

In fact, he could dominate jersey sales for the foreseeable future. There's never been a player like him before, and he's never been on a team with as many fans as the Dodgers have.

