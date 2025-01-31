Shohei Ohtani and Dodgers teammates meet "heroes" at Fire Station 69 in Pacific Palisades

Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani and some of his teammates met the heroes of the Los Angeles Fire Department on January 30, who have been battling the California wildfires since the breakout on January 7. The phenom, alongside his LAD teammates Ben Casparius and Emmet Sheehan, also visited Fire Station 69 in Pacific Palisades, which was among the first to respond to the wildfires.

Ohtani and his Dodgers teammates went down to the fire station and clicked pictures with the crew of the fire department. They handed over two checks of $350,000 and $10,000 from the LAD Foundation to the LAFD Foundation for their courageous work in battling the wildfires and relocating those affected by them to safety.

"Shohei Ohtani, Emmet Sheehan and Ben Casparius visited Fire Station 69 in Pacific Palisades this morning as part of the Dodgers Love LA Community Tour," a statement from the Dodgers read on X.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Thank you, @LAFDFoundation. 💙 "

Expand Tweet

"Shohei meeting with some heroes."

Expand Tweet

While the majority of the wildfires that broke out in various counties surrounding LA have been contained, some still rage on due to the erratic weather conditions, while a fresh one was reported in Southern California.

People have donated money on various platforms in order to aide those affected by this devastating ordeal in getting everyday supplies, food, water and most importantly to help them in the rebuilding phase.

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani made a generous donation to the first responders battling the wildfires

Shohei Ohtani took to social media on January 16 to announce a generous donation for the firefighting crew and various foundations helping those affected while giving the latest information on the LA Strong campaign. He wrote on Instagram:

"Our hearts go out to all the firefighters who continue to fight for us during the fires in LA. We'll be donating $500,000 to help those firefighters and those forced to live in shelters to help animals in need.

"The Los Angeles Dodgers are also working together with teams from other competitions to help sell T-shirts and more. I hope you recover soon."

The campaign was led by Fanatics and 13 pro teams from eight major sporting leagues based out of LA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback