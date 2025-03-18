Shohei Ohtani drops 3-word message ahead of Dodgers' season opener against Cubs in 2025 Tokyo Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are gearing up for the start of their World Series title on Tuesday evening, and it seems Shohei Ohtani cannot wait for the 2025 season to get underway. The Dodgers won their eighth championship in franchise history last year, while Ohtani bagged his third MVP honor in the major leagues.

Ad

Although March 27 is the official Opening Day of the 2025 campaign, the Los Angeles Dodgers are set to kickstart their season against the Chicago Cubs on March 18 in Japan as part of the MLB Tokyo Series tour. Therefore, Shohei Ohtani is understandably excited to get the season started in his homeland.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Japanese superstar shared an update on his Instagram account on Tuesday morning from the Land of the Rising Sun ahead of his team's season opener.

"See you tonight," he posted in his 3-word message.

The Dodgers ended the 2024 regular season with a 98-64 record, their lowest winning percentage in eight years, but nevertheless lived up to the expectations by ultimately winning the World Series. They are the favorites to win the title and become the first team to successfully defend the Fall Classic in this century.

Ad

Meanwhile, Shohei Ohtani made the maiden playoff appearance of his MLB career before going on to win the World Series in the very first year of his 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers. Ohtani was named the National League MVP, and it will be interesting to see how many more he ends up with during his career.

Ken Griffey Jr. puts popularity of Shohei Ohtani at par with Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods

Shohei Ohtani delivered a historic first season with the Dodgers last year (Image Source: IMAGN)

MLB legend Ken Griffey Jr. is also in Japan for the 2025 MLB Tokyo Series, and he showered his praise upon Shohei Ohtani during an interview with the media. The Hall of Famer compared the popularity of the Japanese superstar with Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods.

Ad

"There's only certain people I can compare him to: Michael and Tiger," Griffey said. "Those would be the guys that could relate to it better, because those guys can't go anywhere. I can still slide out into places."

Griffey also spoke about the aura of the two-way superstar.

"It's must-see TV when we're watching," he said. "He's one of the guys that you stop doing whatever you're doing just to see what he's going to do because it could be that quick. He's one of those guys, you know, you've got to sit there and pay attention."

Ken Griffey Jr. is a 13-time All-Star and one of the most beloved superstars of the game. He finished with 630 home runs, which is presently seventh on the all-time list. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2016, receiving 99.32% of the ballot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback