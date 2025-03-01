Shohei Ohtani enjoys playtime with his dog Decoy after Spring Training HR

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani made his spring debut on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels. The slugger did not disappoint in his debut, hitting a home run in his first at-bat.

It was off Yusei Kikuchi, and it was an opposite-field home run. Ohtani picked up right where he left off last season and is set to have another incredible year at the plate.

So, what does the sport's biggest star do after he hits his spring debut home run? He plays with his dog and his dog's new toys, courtesy of manager Dave Roberts.

"Thank you, Doc" said Ohtani.

S. Ohtani's Instagram

Roberts gifted his Decoy a number of balls to play with. This has to be every dog's dream, especially out in the warm sun at Camelback Ranch in Arizona.

Ohtani's dog has continued to steal since he was introduced to the world after Ohtani won the 2023 AL MVP award. Decoy and the slugger were even made into snow sculptures earlier this year.

Shohei Ohtani keeps light-hearted spirit ahead of pivotal season

Los Angeles Dodgers - Shohei Ohtani (Photo via IMAGN)

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is keeping a light-hearted spirit this spring. He is hitting home runs, getting closer with his teammates, and spending time with his dog.

Ohtani is enjoying himself ahead of what could be his biggest season yet. While he did nothing but turn heads at the plate in 2024, he will return as a two-way player sometime in May.

He took the 2024 season off from pitching as he rehabilitated the elbow surgery he had following the 2023 season. Fans have patiently waited for his return, and it could be huge.

The last time he appeared on a mound was August 23, 2023, against the Cincinnati Reds. All eyes will be on Ohtani when he returns to the bump.

