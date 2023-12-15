Shohei Ohtani's introductory press conference was a packed house at Dodger Stadium as hundreds of media personnel from all over the country arrived to catch a glimpse of the two-way star for the first time in a Los Angeles Dodgers uniform.

This was Shohei Ohtani's first public appearance as a player on the Dodgers roster. The Japanese superstar signed a ten-year $700 million contract with the team after two months of free agency that saw a number of big market clubs vying to land his services.

Quite understandably the Japanese sensation was happy to be part of the reputed franchise. Speaking about his excitement to play for the club, Ohtani reiterated his will to win big with the franchise at the press conference:

“I can't wait to join the Dodgers,” Ohtani said. “They share the same passion as me. They have vision and history all about winning, and I share the same values. I just can't wait to join the team and get it going.”

The Dodgers are one of the most consistent teams in recent history. They have won their division ten out of the last eleven seasons. But they have been weary in the playoffs, making it to just three World Series appearances during those years and just winning one in 2020. Adding Ohtani to their lineup will only increase the already potent roster.

Shohei Ohtani surprised by huge attendance at his press conference

Such was the crowd for the presentation of probably the biggest baseball player to ever take to the field, Shohei Ohtani mistook the media for fans. The 29-year-old thought that the hundreds of journalists who arrived at the scene were actually fans:

“I was very humbled and happy to see all of you guys here,” Ohtani said through interpreter Ippei Mizuhara. “I was told that it was only media today, so I was not expecting this.

“It actually is only media,” Dodgers broadcaster Joe Davis informed him.

The buzz that Ohtani has created will not die any time soon. The two-way player is expected to maintain that as soon as he takes to the field as a Dodger.

