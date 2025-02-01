Shohei Ohtani expands his New Balance collection with launch of new kicks

Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani has happy ties with sports apparel and footwear company, New Balance. The company made headlines after signing the Japanese ace to a long-term deal in January 2023. Since then they have released many sports items and customized shoes/cleats for the two-way phenom's signature collection.

The footwear company released a new shoe in the latest 'Lab Work' collection of the New Balance Ohtani 1 trainer on January 30. Shohei Ohtani shared images from the photoshoot involving the latest kicks.

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

The official post was shared via MLB's social media handle. The caption on that post read:

"Ohtani’s New Balance line is growing with the new Lab Work collection 👀➡️ "

In a press release in January 2023, Ohtani voiced praise for the company while speaking about their partnership. Shohei said:

"New Balance is a global brand that is known for having incredible product innovation but also for being an authentic brand who allows their athletes to be themselves. I am excited to join with them to change the game."

Ohtani delivered on his promise in his first season with the Dodgers after a $700 million deal with the franchise as he helped them to the World Series title in 2024, the eighth in Dodgers history.

The Japanese star finished a successful 2024 by winning the third MVP honor of his MLB career and also becoming the only player in history to finish with 50+ home runs and 50+ stolen bases in a season.

New Balance celebrated Dodgers superstar, Shohei Ohtani entering the 50-50 Club

The footwear company celebrated Ohtani's grand achievement of reaching the 50-50 club with a specially crafted key that had the Japanese superstar's name, jersey number, and the term 50/50 crafted on it.

"The 50/50 Club welcomes its first member, Shohei Ohtani."

Shohei Ohtani won the maiden Fall Classic title of his MLB career last year and the power-packed Dodgers unit will be looking to defend their crown once the new season begins in March.

