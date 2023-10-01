Shohei Ohtani expected to be with the Los Angeles Angels as team announces organizational awards

While Shohei Ohtani has been shut down for the season, he is not letting that get in the way of being a good teammate. He is expected to be in LA on Friday when the team hands out organizational awards.

The Angels host the Oakland Athletics on Friday, their second-to-last game of the year. Given he is a free agent when the season ends, this could be the last time fans see Ohtani sporting the halos.

Ohtani will likely receive some awards as he has had a monster season this year. In 135 games this season, he hit .304/.412/.654 with 44 home runs, 95 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases.

While being out of the lineup since mid-September, Shohei Ohtani still leads the American League in homers, OBP, SLG, OPS, OPS+, and total bases.

Where will Shohei Ohtani land next season?

One team that is already tied to Ohtani is the Los Angeles Dodgers. They are never afraid to sign big-time players to big-time contracts.

Another team that many insiders believe will do what they can to sign the superstar is the Texas Rangers. They have made some intriguing signings over the last few seasons, and they could be a scary group with Ohtani.

One surprising team some insiders believe will take their shot is the Chicago Cubs. They have the resources to sign him, but a lot of money will be tied up for just one player.

This offseason is shaking up to be an exciting one. It will be interesting to see which team is lucky enough to sign Ohtani.