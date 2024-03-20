Shohei Ohtani features on Sports Illustrated's cover for April ahead of MLB debut for Dodgers

The recent issue of Sports Illustrated, "Shohei Ohtani is an Icon Among Us," tells the story of the amazing journey of Japanese baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani, whose influence extends beyond the field. The story, also featured in the cover of April’s issue and written by Tom Verducci, shows a new angle on the complexity behind Shohei Ohtani, focusing on his generosity, close family ties, and unmatched ability.

The story begins in a hotel in New York City, where Ohtani is seen watching a touching video of Japanese elementary school kids receiving baseball gloves gifted by the star himself. The kind deed highlighted Ohtani’s commitment to giving back and helping the next crop of athletes from his home country.

Ohtani’s rapid rise in professional baseball, which led to groundbreaking deals with New Balance and the Los Angeles Dodgers, stands in contrast to his charitable work. Even though the numbers in these deals are record-breaking, Ohtani stays grounded. The article highlights his love for baseball and his desire to win an MLB title.

Part two then focuses on how Ohtani’s story is built around the tradition of his father’s daily notes, which were filled with baseball-related messages that inspired and motivated him.

The story also focuses on Ohtani’s love for dogs, especially his beloved dog, Decoy, whose presence has come to represent the star’s personality. From the dog he owned as a child to the dog he now lives with, Ohtani’s relationship with pets represents loyalty, friendship, and strength.

Tom Verducci offered a different perspective on Shohei Ohtani’s controversial contract.

A big part of the article delves into Shohei Ohtani’s record-setting deferred contract with the Dodgers. It shows the intelligence behind negotiations and financial planning, both from himself and his agent, Nez Balelo. By putting off a significant part of his salary, Ohtani proved his long-term commitment to a championship.

Tom Verducci gives a new perspective into Shohei Ohtani’s deferred contract and his commitment to success.

Ultimately, "Shohei Ohtani Is an Icon Among Us" paints a picture of an unprecedented talent whose influence goes beyond Major League Baseball. It sheds light on the perseverance, kindness, and unwavering drive behind one of the greatest baseball players in history.

