The Los Angeles Angels' two-way superstar, Shohei Ohtani, sent a message to the league that he plans to stick around in Anaheim. The power-hitting lefty who has captured the hearts of baseball fans everywhere has sent a message.

The Angels are struggling with a 50-48 record and are 5-5 in their last ten games. It's been a rocky stretch for Phil Nevin's men who are currently languishing in third place in the American League West and trailing the Texas Rangers by eight games.

Sam Blum @SamBlum3 Shohei Ohtani said he hasn't been given any assurances that he will not be traded.



"I've never really had any talks like that. I see Perry maybe once a week in the clubhouse, and we never really had any conversations."

Angels reporter for The Athletic, Sam Blum, wrote on Twitter:

It has been a phenomenal season for the 29-year-old slugger who continues to exceed expectations. Ohtani is slashing .305/.400/.676 and has an incredible 1.076 OPS. He has already recorded 35 home runs, 76 RBIs, and 111 hits. Ohtani leads the Los Angeles Angels in hits (111), triples (7), home runs (35), slugging (.676), and OPS (1.076).

Shohei Ohtani is in the final year of a one-year, $30 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels leads off against the New York Yankees at Angel Stadium

The Ohtani saga drags on with the odds of him being traded disappearing every day.

"HR Number 35 for Shohei Ohtani Watching a generational talent every night" - Barstool Sports

Ohtani is in the final stage of a one-year, $30 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels. There have been no indications that he will extend his deal with the team. If he opts to enter free agency, there will be plenty of interested suitors.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants have been named as possible landing spots for the two-way slugger. The 2021 AL MVP is in the form of his life and is the favorite for the award in 2023.

For now, however, Ohtani is focused on a playoff run with the Angels. The Japanese superstar is one of the most loyal and committed stars in the game today.

