Shohei Ohtani in Fortnite: All details you need to know about the Dodgers superstar's appearance in award-winning video game

Dodgers superstar, Shohei Ohtani will be taking over a whole new audience as his character is set to feature in the award-winning video game, Fortnite on March 17. The Dodgers star makes his way into the popular title just a day before he headlines the Tokyo Dome in the two-game Japan Series between LAD and the Cubs.

"Sho up and Sho out. Next up to the plate in Fortnite March 17: Shohei Ohtani!"

The in-game quest featuring Ohtani's character will begin on March 18 and run till the end of Chapter 6 in Season 2. The official announcement on the Fortnite website read:

"To celebrate Shohei’s Icon Series debut, the Week 4 Quests in Battle Royale will be all about baseball and Shohei's historic 50/50 season!"

The item shop will feature Shohei Ohtani's home and away Dodgers jersey skins alongside a LEGO version. Ohtani's character will also feature a Samurai skin alongside Doggy Dingers and Hey Batter Batter Emotes.

Fortnite gamers will also get a chance to play in the Ohtani Cup on March 15, allowing them to unlock one of his outfits even before it hits the item shop.

Sho-time is coming off a blockbuster season with the Dodgers in 2024, which saw him break multiple records alongside claiming the first World Series of his MLB career.

The global superstar is always the one to look out for when his team takes to the field and his ever-growing face value has helped him become an ambassador for some of the biggest and famous brands globally.

Shohei Ohtani expresses gratitude towards manga artist Takehiko Inoue, for designing his New Balance logo

On Monday, Shohei Ohtani took to his social media handle to share his brand logo for the New Balance collection and expressed gratitude towards the designer of the logo, who is the famous Japanese manga artist, Mr. Takehiko Inoue.

"Inoue-sensei, thank you for designing the logo, Pyong."

Ohtani has already hit the ground with his Dodgers teammates for spring training at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona. The two-way phenom will be looking to exert dominance in both departments of the game as he has already begun bullpen training.

He has amassed a decent offensive stat line in spring training, which reads: .357 batting average, one home run, one RBI, and 1.043 OPS.

