Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts & other Dodgers stars react to exclusive MLB Diamond Club honor

The Los Angeles Dodgers boast the best lineup in baseball, which only got stronger in the offseason following their World Series triumph against the New York Yankees in October.

Six members of the star-studded roster were rewarded by popular baseball video game MLB The Show's 2025 edition. Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell and Will Smith were unveiled as the members of the 2025 Diamond Club in a video posted by the Dodgers.

They received one-of-one Topps card to celebrate the occasion. Snell, who signed for the Dodgers in the offseason, became a Diamond Club member for the first time in his career.

"And he finally did it," Snell said in joy. "82 Gold no more."

Glasnow, who joined the Dodgers last offseason, reacted to the feat.

What a special day. That's cool, very heavy too. There's some weight to this bad boy," Glasnow said holding the plaque.

Reigning World Series MVP Freddie Freeman, who played through injury to help the Dodgers to a World Series title, shared the moment with his eldest son, Charlie.

"That's pretty cool huh?" Freeman said sharing a high five with Charlie.

"Any time getting one of these things is cool and hopefully I can get some more," Mookie Betts said.

Shohei Ohtani, who earned his third MVP title in his first year as a Dodger, expressed his delight on seeing the picture on the card as it featured his pet dog, Decoy.

"This is cool. Decoy? I like it. I want to get this again and again," Ohtani said.

The three-time MVP also shared a cheeky remark on his overall 99 rating, the highest in the game.

MLB unveils highest-rated Dodgers player in the game

The rating for MLB The Show 2025 was shared by MLB Network's Robert Flores and Kait Maniscalco in a YouTube stream on Wednesday. The video unveiled the top-rated players from every team.

While Japanese phenom Shohei Ohtani is the joint-top rated player in the game with Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, his Dodgers teammate Mookie Betts is joint-third with a 95 overall rating.

Two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell is third highest rated Dodgers player in the game with a 92 overall rating, followed by Tyler Glasnow at 91. All-Star first baseman and reigning World Series MVP Freedie Freeman concludes the top five with a 90 overall rating.

