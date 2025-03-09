Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman stunned by White Sox prospects, sends fans into frenzy: "Shane Smith gotta be in starting rotation"

MLB fans reacted as top prospect Shane Smith of the Chicago White Sox struck out multiple stars from the Los Angeles Dodgers' stacked starting lineup on Saturday. In the Dodgers vs. White Sox spring training game at Camelback Ranch, Smith took the mound in the first inning.

He faced Shohei Ohtani and struck out the Japanese phenom after throwing one cutter, two sinkers and two four-seam fastballs. Mookie Betts was up next and singled against him.

Smith then faced Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman and struck him out on a full count. He followed that by striking out Will Smith on three straight pitches. The White Sox went on to win the game 5-2.

Several fans reacted as top MLB superstars, including Shohei Ohtani, struggled against White Sox prospect Shane Smith.

“Already the best moment for the white sox for the rest of the season,” a fan said.

“Prospect making a statement against some serious star power! That's how you turn heads in camp,” another fan said.

Many other fans shared their thoughts, with some speculating that the White Sox would eventually trade Smith, continuing their history of dealing away top talent.

“He’s a dodger by tomorrow morning sad,” a comment reads.

“What’s the point if they’re just going to trade him eventually 😂 they get the best pitchers and always trade em. They’d have the best starting 5 if they kept all of their best pitchers since 2019 or so,” another comment reads.

“Just punched his trade ticket,” another comment reads.

Shane Smith opens up about his solid performance influencing White Sox's decision

The Chicago White Sox acquired Shane Smith in December with their first selection in the Rule 5 Draft. With his recent strong performances potentially impacting the team’s decision on his future, Smith addressed the situation (via MLB.com):

“I try not to think about it as best I can, especially on days I’m pitching. I know what these outings mean, I know what being here means, I’m grateful to be here, I’m grateful to have the opportunity, and it’s all about what I do on the field.”

Before joining the White Sox, Smith was part of the Milwaukee Brewers organization. He spent the 2024 season playing at Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A Nashville.

