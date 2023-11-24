Shohei Ohtani Free Agency: Insider reveals 3 teams 'going big' on two-way phenom

Shohei Ohtani, the two-way phenom, has officially hit the free-agent market, and the pursuit of his services is already heating up. MLB Network insider Jon Heyman provides some insights into the teams that seem to be making significant moves in their bid to land the Japanese sensation.

According to Heyman’s observations, three teams are emerging as frontrunners in the Ohtani sweepstakes: the Los Angeles Dodgers, the San Francisco Giants and the Chicago Cubs. While information is sparse, Heyman suggests that these teams are "going big" for Ohtani. The Cubs, in particular, are labeled as a significant threat, although Heyman notes that Ohtani has expressed a fondness for Southern California, making the Dodgers appealing as well.

In a separate analysis, Mike Petriello ranked potential Ohtani contenders based on how much the two-way superstar could improve each team in the upcoming season. The San Francisco Giants top the list as the team that would benefit most from Ohtani’s presence.

Shohei Ohtani’s health could be a major concern for many teams looking to sign the two-way star

The financial aspect of Ohtani’s deal is also under scrutiny, considering his unique position as a pitcher limited to hitting in 2024 due to recent elbow surgeries. Other analysts suggest that teams may explore offering a record salary with conditional opt-outs based on Ohtani’s health, presenting an unprecedented contract structure.

Following his recent elbow injury, Shohei Ohtani could see a new contract structure based on his potential performance as a pitcher in in 2025.

However, not all teams seem equally optimistic about their chances. The Yankees, while "extremely interested" in Japanese right-handed pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, are less optimistic about Ohtani seriously considering New York. This skepticism arises from a comment Ohtani allegedly made six years ago, expressing reservations about playing in such a big city.

The Giants, despite being rumored as strong contenders, face a potential obstacle in their ballpark. Some sources suggest Oracle Park’s unfriendliness to lefty power hitters might be a concern for Shohei Ohtani.

As the Ohtani sweepstakes unfold, with teams like the Dodgers, Giants, Cubs and others jockeying for position, baseball fans are in for a compelling offseason saga with the potential for record-breaking contracts and a seismic shift in the landscape of Major League Baseball.

