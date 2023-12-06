Shohei Ohtani Free Agency: Insider reveals two-way phenom 'couldn’t see himself playing in New York'

The Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes are on as free agency is starting to heat up with the emergence of MLB's Winter Meetings in Nashville this week. This is a time for all GMs to talk about the state of the game and potential signings.

Ohtani has started to meet with teams this week, and it was reported that he had meetings with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays. Both teams have been aggressive in their pursuit of the two-way phenom.

However, there are two teams that have not been too aggressive in their pursuit. These two teams are the New York Mets and the New York Yankees, and they have been quiet for good reasons.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"couldn't see himself playing in New York" stated a source close to Ohtani.

A clubhouse source stated that Ohtani could not see himself playing for a New York team. This is the same thing he said to the Yankees six years ago before signing with the Angels.

At this point, it seems the Yankees and Mets are off the table to sign Shohei Ohtani. Unless either team makes an offer he cannot refuse, expect Ohtani to sign elsewhere.

Who is in the market to land Shohei Ohtani?

Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers

As stated earlier, Shohei Ohtani has met with some teams. He already met with the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are the frontrunners to sign him.

Expand Tweet

Ohtani desires to stay on the West Coast, and signing with the Dodgers allows him to do so. They are also a contender, which Ohtani has not been a part of since he entered the league in 2018. The last time the Dodgers missed the postseason was back in 2012, and this may be his best shot if Ohtani truly wants to win now.

Another team on Ohtani's radar is the Toronto Blue Jays. The two sides met at the team's Florida Complex on Monday. They have come out as strong candidates to sign Ohtani.

Expand Tweet

The Blue Jays are in win-now mode and need something to take them over the edge. Ohtani's ability at the plate does just that. He would look great alongside Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Ohtani is expected to sign relatively shortly. After Ohtani goes, watch for the floodgates to open for the other free agents. Many teams are waiting to see where Ohtani signs before committing to other players.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.