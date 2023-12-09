Shohei Ohtani Free Agency News: Insiders reveal 'no final decision has been made' yet by two-way phenom 

Japanese two-way star Shohei Ohtani's free agency in the MLB market has hit new heights as a new team has entered as a finalist for the player's signature. There have been rumors that the former Los Angeles Angels star is on his way to Toronto to sign with the Blue Jays, leading to an almost hysteric reaction from fans. However, insiders have revealed that no decision has yet been made by Ohtani, even though the Blue Jays remain among the finalists to sign him.

Ohtani took the MLB world by storm after signing for the Los Angeles Angels back in 2018 when he made his move away from his home country of Japan. In the six years he has spent in the MLB, the two-way star has established himself as the most valuable player, and not just because of his two-way capabilities. Over the period, he has won the Rookie of the Year award, three AL MVP awards, and finished as the home run and RBI leader among many other individual awards.

However, the lack of competitiveness for a World Series title has been a source of frustration for both Shohei Ohtani and the Angels, which has now prompted him to look elsewhere. While the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets started the offseason as favorites to sign the star player, the latest rumors suggest that the Blue Jays may have more of a chance than originally expected. While rumors of Ohtani flying to Toronto have not been confirmed, insiders suggest that they are among the finalists to sign him.

Shohei Ohtani expected to decide on his future by the end of the week

The Shohei Ohtani trade saga reached new heights on Friday after reports suggested that the former Los Angeles Angels star was on his way to a meeting with the Toronto Blue Jays. While his travel plans have not been confirmed, the news caused a huge stir among MLB fans.

It can now be confirmed that Ohtani, 29, has not yet signed an agreement with any team, but could well come to a decision by the end of the week. The usual suspects in pursuit of his signature remain, with the Blue Jays joining in as the unlikely finalists as well.

