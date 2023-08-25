Shohei Ohtani Free Agency: Top 3 landing spots for $500,000,000 Angels star after UCL tear

Shohei Ohtani may be human after all, as the Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom suffered a tear in his ulnar collateral ligament against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.

Ohtani's injury sent shockwaves in the baseball fraternity as the free-agency-bound superstar has been on the radar of several clubs.

But the UCL tear has thrown a curveball to the clubs who were in hot pursuit of capturing the signature of the Japanese baseball sensation, as Ohtani won't be pitching again this season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While the Angels are well off the playoff race this season, Ohtani's injury could have career-altering ramifications on his future. The 29-year-old will continue to be the designated hitter for the team, just like he did in 2018 after suffering a Grade 2 UCL sprain.

He underwent a Tommy John surgery that year and is set to undergo the same surgery after his latest setback. The fact that players often find it hard to recover from a second elbow injury has cast a dark cloud on Ohtani's future from the mound.

Although he would still go for a large sum of money after his free agency kicks in, teams are more likely to look at the MLB superstar as just a designated hitter due to his uncertain pitching ability after the imminent surgery.

Three teams that can incorporate Shohei Ohtani as a designated hitter after his UCL tear

Los Angeles Dodgers: One of the teams that have been strongly linked with the player if the Angels fail to re-sign the 29-year-old after the end of the season.

The Dodgers boast of a star-studded lineup with the likes of Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, JD Martinez, and Freddie Freeman tormenting pitchers in the National League.

The Japanese phenom can be a possible long-term replacement for the aging Martinez, who signed a one-year deal with the Dodgers in December 2022.

Seattle Mariners: The Chicago White Sox might have ended the Seattle Mariners' eight-game winning streak on Wednesday, but the Mariners are just one game behind leaders Texas Rangers in a fiercely contested AL West.

While the Mariners are flying high at the moment, they are heavily linked with a move for the free-agency-bound ace despite his latest injury setback. The Japanese star will be first in the pecking order ahead of designated hitter Mike Ford.

San Fransico Giants: Dodgers division rivals are another team to have shown their interest in the Angles' superstar. The Giants have been home to some iconic hitters like Barry Bonds and Willie Mays in the past and could add another future Hall of Famer in the form of the Japanese phenom.