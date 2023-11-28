Shohei Ohtani Free Agency Update: San Francisco Giants 'prioritizing' move for two-way phenom

There is no denying that this MLB offseason belongs to Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani. Although there are a number of star players still available on the open market, there has never been an unrestricted free agency of this level before, including that of Aaron Judge last year.

During the 2023 campaign, many experts felt that Shohei Ohtani would test his value on the open market, with some believing that his new deal could exceed $500,000,000. Now that we are a few weeks into the offseason, we are seemingly no closer to Ohtani signing with a new club.

"The Giants are prioritizing Shohei Ohtani or Yoshinobu Yamamoto, above all other options this offseason, as I reported on @MLBNetwork earlier today. They are a team to watch as we look ahead to next week's @MLB Winter Meetings." - @jonmorosi

Although several teams have been linked to the two-way star, the San Francisco Giants may be the club willing to offer the most to the free agent. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Giants are prioritizing Shohei Ohtani or Yoshinobu Yamamoto more than any other name on the open market.

Some experts believe that the San Francisco Giants may need to sign Ohtani more than any other club, given their current roster. Even though the two-time MVP is not expected to pitch at all next season after suffering a UCL injury late last season, his addition to the team would dramatically improve the club's offense.

The San Franciso Giants cannot afford to miss out on Shohei Ohtani

Last year, the San Francisco Giants' offense struggled mightily. En route to missing the postseason, the Giants offense finished 28th in team batting average, 19th in team home runs, and 24th in team runs scored.

Ohtani alone could dramatically improve San Francisco's lineup after he posted a .304 batting average with 44 home runs and 95 RBIs on a lowly Los Angeles Angels roster.

"Giants need Ohtani, and him hitting in that ballpark" - @BrewCrewEthan

