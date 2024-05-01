Shohei Ohtani gambling controversy: Ippei Mizuhara reportedly made payments to bookie via Vegas Casino

Shohei Ohtani's interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, is embroiled in a gambling controversy as several details fall into the spotlight. Mathew Bowyer, the bookie involved in the betting scandal, was the recipient of money stolen from Ohtani by Mizuhara. While Ohtani's interpreter is believed to have stolen $16 million, the final figure is yet to be confirmed. There is a possibility that Mizuhara might have wired even more to Bowyer.

Information on Mizuhara's gambling addiction continues to emerge, with various versions of the story circulating. Recent reports suggest that Shohei Ohtani's interpreter made payments to his bookie through a Las Vegas casino.

Bowyer has been frequently linked with the Las Vegas casino, Resorts World. It turns out that several $500,000 payments were made to the Vegas casino accounts by Mizuhara, which Bowyer subsequently wired from those accounts.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shohei Ohtani's interpreter scandal takes a deeper dive

Mizuhara's betting scandal goes deeper than expected. There have been several incidents of illegal sports betting at Resorts World. Mizuhara sent out payments from Ohtani's bank account to cover gambling losses.

Bowyer's associate further transferred the money from Mizuhara to accounts at the Pechanga Resort Casino and Resorts World, where it was converted into gambling chips.

Bowyer has also been involved in the issue since the scandal came to light. Federal agents raided his home and he is now banned from multiple casinos. Mizuhara was just one of many bettors associated with Bowyer. It is believed that Bowyer took advantage of Mizuhara's significant losses, while Mizuhara exploited Ohtani as much as possible.

It seems to be a never-ending controversy, but Shohei Ohtani has maintained his innocence as the victim of the scandal, remaining focused on his baseball career with the Dodgers.

It's been more than a month since Mizuhara's scandal broke out. It is clear that Bowyer made a substantial amount of money and the Vegas casino was one of the modes to receive payments. Mizuhara has been formally charged with bank fraud.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback