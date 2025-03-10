"Shohei Ohtani getting a Fortnite skin just proves he’s the GOAT" - Fans speculate over possible Japan Baseball collab involving Dodgers superstar

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani could become a part of the online video game world this season. Rumors have circulated this spring about an Ohtani-themed skin resulting from a collaboration between Fortnite and Japan Baseball.

While nothing has been confirmed by the game developers or Shohei Ohtani, the rumors have set off a blaze of fan reactions on social media. Here’s a look at what some excited fans had to say:

“Ohtani getting a Fortnite skin just proves he’s the goat,” a fan commented.

“FINALLY MLB IN FORTNITE,” another fan posted on X.

“Finally an MLB collab even as a Giants fan I like this,” one fan weighed in.

However, not all fans were wowed by the potential collaboration. Some took advantage of the opportunity to joke about the news. Let’s check out what some of these fans wrote on X:

“Ohtani plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers, I don't know if we can call this a "Japan Baseball collab" lol,” a fan wrote.

“Can I defer my payment?,” another fan chimed in.

“Omg Shohei is gonna be in Fortnite before gta 6,” one fan remarked.

As of now, there's no confirmation regarding Ohtani’s appearance in the online game or whether it will feature Dodgers logo and colors. As per initial rumors, the collaboration appears to be between Shohei Ohtani and the Japanese baseball league. It remains to be seen what the official collaboration could look like.

Shohei Ohtani hasn't "ceased to amaze" this spring

There has been a significant amount of speculation regarding Shohei Ohtani’s recovery from offseason shoulder surgery this spring. Last fall, he suffered an injury while attempting to steal a base in Game 2 of the World Series against the New York Yankees.

Moreover, Shohei Ohtani is rehabbing his right arm following his second Tommy John surgery in late 2023. Nevertheless, he silenced critics by launching his first home run of the spring in his first preseason game on Feb. 28.

That feat prompted Dodgers manager Dave Roberts to declare (per USA Today):

“He does not cease to amaze me.”

The dinger came off fellow Japanese star Yusei Kikuchi, pitching for the rival Los Angeles Angels. Following the game, Kikuchi said:

“Obviously, he’s fine. After that first homer that he hit, to be able to hit it that far. I’m sure he’s going to be able to put up the same numbers this year.’’

While Shohei Ohtani’s return to the mound is still up in the air, it appears that his bat will be ready for Opening Day.

The Dodgers enter the season as the defending World Series Champions and will look to become back-to-back champions for the first time since the New York Yankees won three in a row between 1998 and 2000.

