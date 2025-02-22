Shohei Ohtani given peculiar challenge by Dodgers president after seeing his extraordinary self-belief

Shohei Ohtani is the reigning National League MVP Award winner for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and he is set to take his game to another level in 2025. Ohtani helped lead the Dodgers to a World Series title in 2024, and now he is going to make his return to the mound.

Ad

The Dodgers are going to take things slow with Shohei Ohtani as there is simply no need to rush him back to the mound. Dodgers president Andrew Friedman has done an excellent job putting together this roster, but he is also challenging Ohtani to do more, and in a unique way.

On an episode of "The Windup" podcast, Friedman was asked what he would like to see next from Shohei Ohtani.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"That’s a great question. That’s what’s next. I’m waiting for him to pitch to himself. I want him to face himself in the Trajekt machine,” Andrew Friedman said.

Doug Glanville and Jayson Stark are the hosts of this podcast, and they expressed their excitement about watching Shohei Ohtani become an even better player this season. Andrew Friedman shared his thoughts on how and why Ohtani has been so successful in Major League Baseball.

Ad

"Yeah. And I don’t blame him, because he keeps doing these things. I understand that your brain can’t comprehend it. He’s like: 'My brain can comprehend it because I can see it. I’m confident I could do it.'” -Andrew Friedman.

Shohei Ohtani trying new pitching style as way to challenge himself

Now that the Los Angeles Dodgers are back at Spring Training, Shohei Ohtani is getting swarmed with reporters after each appearance. The Japanese star has been having fun with his teammates during Spring Training, but he is also working on challenging himself.

Ad

Speaking to a group of reporters, Ohtani talked about his recent bullpen sessions in a video that was captured by SportsNet LA.

"Traditionally, I've been throwing from the stretch a lot. But as part of being a baseball player, I do want to explore different options, different avenues to see if I could grow as a player," Ohtani said. "I do that on the pitching side as well as as a hitter."

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Los Angeles Dodgers don't need Shohei Ohtani to improve in order to win another World Series, but the Japanese star is clearly taking steps to get better on his own.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback