Shohei Ohtani gives update on his injury ahead of Dodgers vs Cubs Spring Training

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is expected to return to the mound this season. He spent last year used as the team's DH while he recovered from the UCL surgery he had in 2023.

Manager Dave Roberts does not plan on him seeing the mound at all during Spring Training, which kicks off Thursday. He also will not have a rehab assignment as he will be used as the club's DH.

Ahead of the Dodgers and Cubs Spring Training matchup on Thursday, Ohtani spoke to a sea of media. The two-way phenom is not concerned with injuring himself despite not going on a rehab assignment.

"I've actually had done this in the past when I had my past injury, so I'm not too concerned about it. It's just confirming the real and feel aspect of it as we go into different stages. That is my No. 1 concern" said Ohtani.

Ohtani has been through this in the past, and now he has a better understanding of how to handle it now. He is focusing on ramping up his arm, but he knows he has time with the stellar pitching staff L.A. has.

Shohei Ohtani has looked impressive during early looks at Dodgers camp

Los Angeles Dodgers Workouts - Shohei Ohtani (Photo via IMAGN)

One of the biggest stories in baseball this season is Shohei Ohtani returning to the mound. Everybody wants to see him take over as the two-way phenom that excited MLB fans worldwide.

He had already taken the mound at camp, and he looked impressive. He sat 92-94 mph with his fastball, and he looked balanced throughout his delivery.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts expects Ohtani to return to the mound sometime in May. That gives him plenty of time to continue to dial in his mechanics and get ready to dominate.

